Orioles vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 27 (Fade Cole Irvin)
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in Major League Baseball this season, and they’ll look to build on that against one of the best teams in the American League – the Baltimore Orioles – in their series opener on Tuesday night.
The O’s have fallen two games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East standings, so they’d love to pick up some wins – especially tonight as an underdog – in Los Angeles to keep pace with Aaron Judge and company.
Unfortunately, oddsmakers aren’t giving the O’s much of a chance in this one, setting them as +170 underdogs with lefty Cole Irvin on the bump.
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Tuesday’s final game of the night.
Orioles vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-122)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +170
- Dodgers: -205
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Orioles vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Cole Irvin (6-5, 4.82 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Jack Flaherty (10-5, 3.00 ERA)
Orioles vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, Spectrum SportsNet
- Orioles record: 76-56
- Dodgers record: 78-53
Orioles vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: An All-Star this season, Gunnar Henderson is hitting .282 with 33 homers and 78 runs batted in. Henderson has picked up a hit in four of the last six games, but his batting average has dropped five points in August. Can he get hot over the final month of the 2024 campaign?
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts: Mookie Betts should capitalize against lefty Cole Irvin since he’s crushed left-handed pitching in 2024. Betts is hitting .327 with a .500 slugging percentage and three homers in just 104 at bats against left-handed pitching. Coming off a homer and big game his last time out, Betts is a great prop target on Tuesday.
Orioles vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I rarely take a shot on a favorite on the run line, but I’m going to do so here with the Dodgers sitting at plus money to win by two or more runs on Tuesday.
Irvin has struggled all season long, posting a 4.82 ERA overall and 7.85 ERA in six appearances since the start of July.
Now, he has to face one of the best offenses in baseball on the road? That’s a prime spot to fade him.
The Dodgers are looking to ride trade deadline acquisition Jack Flaherty to a win, as they’re 3-1 in his four starts this month. Flaherty has allowed just eight earned runs in 22.1 innings of work as a Dodger (3.22 ERA).
With Los Angeles sitting at 20 games over .500 at home this season, I’ll gladly back the Dodgers to win easily against one of the worst pitchers in the O’s staff.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+102)
