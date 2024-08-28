SI

Orioles vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Probable pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 28

Iain MacMillan

Aug 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a three-game interleague series that could end up being a preview of this season's World Series.

The Orioles took the win in the series opener on Tuesday, narrowly beating the Dodgers by a final score of 3-2. They'll try to capture their second straight win tonight.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to wager on tonight's showdown.

Orioles vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total

All odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Run Line:

  • Orioles -1.5 (+146)
  • Dodgers +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline:

  • Orioles -106
  • Dodgers -110

Total:

  • OVER 8.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 8.5 (-105)

Orioles vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

  • Baltimore: Corbin Burnes (12-6, 3.28 ERA)
  • Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-4, 6.09 ERA)

Orioles vs. Dodgers How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, August 8
  • Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, MASN 2, MLBN
  • Orioles record: 77-56
  • Dodgers record: 78-54

Orioles vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch

Baltimore Orioles

Corbin Burnes: Corbin Burnes has been one of the best pitchers in the American League this season, sporting a 12-6 record and a 3.28 ERA. With that being said, he's struggled in recent starts, allowing at least three earned runs in four straight starts. He needs to have a bounceback performance tonight.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Miguel Rojas: The Dodgers' shortstop has been red-hot in August, rocking a .354 batting average while striking out on just 7.7% of his plate appearances. That level of production is going to be a huge boost for the Dodgers in the final stretch of the season.

Orioles vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

Despite Corbin Burnes' recent struggles, I have a lot more faith in him bouncing back with a strong performance tonight than I do in Walker Buehler. Buehler has allowed at least three earned runs in three straight games and he has a season ERA of 6.09.

The Dodgers offense hasn't been quite as good in August either, ranking 12th in OPS this month. They may struggle tonight if Burnes is able to pitch at the level that he has for the majority of the season.

I'll back the Orioles to win their second straight game against the Dodgers tonight.

Pick: Orioles -106

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting