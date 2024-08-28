Orioles vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Probable pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 28
The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a three-game interleague series that could end up being a preview of this season's World Series.
The Orioles took the win in the series opener on Tuesday, narrowly beating the Dodgers by a final score of 3-2. They'll try to capture their second straight win tonight.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to wager on tonight's showdown.
Orioles vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Orioles -1.5 (+146)
- Dodgers +1.5 (-178)
Moneyline:
- Orioles -106
- Dodgers -110
Total:
- OVER 8.5 (-115)
- UNDER 8.5 (-105)
Orioles vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Corbin Burnes (12-6, 3.28 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-4, 6.09 ERA)
Orioles vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 8
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, MASN 2, MLBN
- Orioles record: 77-56
- Dodgers record: 78-54
Orioles vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Corbin Burnes: Corbin Burnes has been one of the best pitchers in the American League this season, sporting a 12-6 record and a 3.28 ERA. With that being said, he's struggled in recent starts, allowing at least three earned runs in four straight starts. He needs to have a bounceback performance tonight.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Miguel Rojas: The Dodgers' shortstop has been red-hot in August, rocking a .354 batting average while striking out on just 7.7% of his plate appearances. That level of production is going to be a huge boost for the Dodgers in the final stretch of the season.
Orioles vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Despite Corbin Burnes' recent struggles, I have a lot more faith in him bouncing back with a strong performance tonight than I do in Walker Buehler. Buehler has allowed at least three earned runs in three straight games and he has a season ERA of 6.09.
The Dodgers offense hasn't been quite as good in August either, ranking 12th in OPS this month. They may struggle tonight if Burnes is able to pitch at the level that he has for the majority of the season.
I'll back the Orioles to win their second straight game against the Dodgers tonight.
Pick: Orioles -106
