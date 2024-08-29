Orioles vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 29
The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers will face each other in a rubber match tonight.
The O's won the series opener on Tuesday, beating the Dodgers by a score of 3-2. Los Angeles got its revenge on Wednesday, winning 6-4. That means the winner of tonight's game will win be the series-winner in what could potentially be looked at as a World Series preview.
Let's dive into the odds for tonight's series finale.
Orioles vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
All odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Run Line:
- Orioles +1.5 (-160)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+132)
Moneyline:
- Orioles +130
- Dodgers -154
Total:
- OVER 8.0 (-105)
- UNDER 8.0 (-115)
Orioles vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Cade Povich (1-6, 6.10 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Bobby Miller (1-3, 7.49 ERA)
Orioles vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 29
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, MASN 2, MLBN
- Orioles record: 77-57
- Dodgers record: 79-54
Orioles vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Anthony Santander: The Orioles' need Santander to find his swing again. After posting a .303 batting average in July, the outfielder has been batting just .172 in August. The O's aren't in any danger of falling out of the playoffs, but he needs to figure things out before the postseason begins.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Bobby Miller: The Dodgers' rotation is their one weakness and they desperately need someone to step up and give them some level of consistency if they want to contend for a World Series. He has a disgustingly bad 7.49 ERA after posting a very solid 3.76 ERA in his rookie season.
Orioles vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I don't know how or why the Dodgers are this big of favorites with Bobby Miller on the mound. He has been horrific this season with a 7.49 ERA and he's allowed at least three earned runs in five of his last six starts. The Orioles offense is going to rack up runs early.
Let's also take note the Dodgers' offense hasn't been pulling their weight lately either. They're 13th in the Majors in OPS in August. if they want any chance of winning tonight, they need to get back to playing at an elite level.
I'll back the O's as underdogs to win the series tonight.
Pick: Orioles +130
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!