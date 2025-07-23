Orioles vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 23
Cleveland has an opportunity to secure a series win on Wednesday with momentum squarely on its side and a struggling opposing arm on the mound.
It rolled to a 6-3 victory over the Orioles on Tuesday night, marking their fourth win in five games since the All-Star break.
The Guardians will hand the ball to Slade Cecconi (5-4, 3.84 ERA), who’s coming off a shaky outing but has largely provided stability in the middle of the rotation. Baltimore counters with
Zach Eflin (6-5, 5.95 ERA) returns from the injured list for Baltimore with plenty of red flags on the road.
Here’s how I am attacking the lines for this game.
Orioles vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-194)
- Guardians -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Orioles (+110)
- Guardians (-130)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-114)
- Under 8.5 (-106)
Orioles vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Orioles: Zach Eflin (6-5, 5.95 ERA)
- Guardians: Slade Cecconi (5-4, 3.84 ERA)
Orioles vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): MASN 2, Guardians TV
- Orioles Record: 44-56
- Guardians Record: 50-50
Orioles vs. Guardians Prop Bet
- Jose Ramirez Home Run (+390 at FanDuel)
Why stop what’s working? Ramirez has gone deep seven times in his last 12 games, and he’s hit a home run in four of his last five night games against teams with losing records.
Eflin’s return from a month-long absence serves him a ripe matchup especially given Eflin has allowed four or more earned runs in six of his last eight starts — with opponents often tagging him early due to his low strikeout rate and heavy reliance on contact. Eflin’s road ERA sits at an ugly 6.43, and Progressive Field plays favorably for switch-hitters like Ramírez who can pull the ball with authority.
Baltimore’s bullpen hasn’t offered much relief either, posting a 5.33 ERA in road games during July. Ramirez is pounding the baseball with red-hot weighted on base average of .374. If Ramirez gets a mistake pitch — and against this staff, he likely will — he’s in a great spot to leave the yard again.
Orioles vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Despite being favorited, Cleveland’s trending play is giving them a discount in this game. Cecconi has quietly provided quality innings for the Guardians, holding opponents to two earned runs or fewer in three of his last five starts. Meanwhile, Eflin hasn’t pitched since June 28 and has been lit up in six of his last eight outings — including brutal road splits with a 6.43 ERA and 1.57 WHIP. The Orioles are a mess on the road overall, going just 22-31 away from Camden Yards and losing four of their last six by five or more runs.
The Guardians have outscored opponents by 18 runs during their last 10 games with clutch hitting from the top of their lineup. The bullpen has been rock steady lately, with a 2.67 ERA over those last 10 games.
Baltimore’s bullpen, by contrast, has been a glaring liability, posting a 4.87 ERA since the break and a 5.33 ERA on the road in July. The Orioles’ slide is real — they’ve dropped six of seven and look outmatched in this series, falling behind early in both games. Cleveland should close this series out with another win before Baltimore figures out how to stop the bleeding.
Pick: Guardians (-130 at FanDuel)
