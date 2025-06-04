Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 4
The Baltimore Orioles have gotten off to a disastrous start to the 2025 MLB season, but an active four-game win streak has given them some level of hope. They followed up a sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a win against the Seattle Mariners in the series opener.
The two teams will meet again on Wednesday night, and I expect this game to be an offensive shootout. Let's dive into it.
Orioles vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Orioles -1.5 (+160)
- Mariners +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline
- Orioles -106
- Mariners -110
Total
- Over 8.5 (+100)
- Under 8.5 (-122)
Orioles vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Cade Povich, LHP (1-4, 5.29 ERA)
- Seattle: Emerson Hancock, RHP (2-2, 5.64 ERA)
Orioles vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN 2, ROOTNW, MASN+
- Orioles Record: 23-36
- Mariners Record: 32-27
Orioles vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet
- Cal Raleigh OVER 0.5 Hits (-170) via FanDuel
Cal Raleigh has been red-hot of late. Not only does he have 23 home runs, but he recorded at least one hit in seven straight games before Tuesday night's matchup with the Orioles. Despite that being the case, we can still bet him at -170 to record a hit tonight. If you don't mind laying the juice, this is a great bet to place on one of the best bats in the Majors this season.
Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Based on the pitching matchup set for this game, there's no choice but to bet the OVER. Cade Povich of the Orioles has a 5.29 ERA, while Emerson Hancock of the Mariners has a 5.64 ERA. Even if the two starters survive, things don't look great when the two teams turn to their bullpen. The Mariners' bullpen ranks 15th in ERA at 3.82 while the Orioles have the second-worst bullpen ERA in the Majors at 5.94.
We're also seeing the Orioles' offense trending in the right direction. Baltimore leads all teams in batting average over the past two weeks at .280.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this American League showdown.
Pick: 8.5 (+100) via FanDuel
