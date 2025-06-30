Orioles vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 30
The Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers begin a three-game series in Texas, with both teams coming off recent losses and dealing with significant injuries to key pitchers and position players. Yet despite those misfortunes, both clubs remain in the hunt within their divisions, setting up a competitive matchup on Monday in Arlington.
These two just played each other in Baltimore with the Rangers having taken the series and just outscoring the O’s 13-11.
Patrick Corbin (4–7, 4.24 ERA) has shown signs of decline, with a 5.12 ERA over his last seven starts, including a loss to the Orioles in which he allowed five runs over five innings. In contrast, Trevor Rogers (1–0, 1.62 ERA) has been exceptional in his brief tenure with the Orioles, delivering eight scoreless innings with three hits allowed and four strikeouts in his most recent start against Texas.
Let’s break down the numbers for a player prop and prediction.
Orioles vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Orioles -1.5 (+146)
- Rangers +1.5 (-178)
Moneyline
- Orioles (-112)
- Rangers (-104)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Orioles vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Orioles: Trevor Rogers (1-0, 1.62 ERA)
- Rangers: Patrick Corbin (4-7, 4.24 ERA)
Orioles vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 30, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, Rangers Sports Network
- Orioles Record: 36-47
- Rangers Record: 41-43
Orioles vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Colton Cowser Over 1.5 Total Bases (+140 at FanDuel)
The books don’t seem to be paying attention to Colton Cowser. He’s been a base generator with 12 hits in his last 11 games. His barrel rate, exit velocity and even bat speed are all qualifying to be amongst the league’s best.
But let’s look specifically at his play against the Rangers alone last week: Cowser hit a pair of singles in back-to-back games and only struck out once. On June 27, he followed that up with three doubles against the Rays. He has an edge against Corbin, who although has improved his contact numbers from a series of years where he was ice-cold, he is still susceptible to disciplined hitters like Cowser.
Orioles vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Rogers, despite only three starts this season, has been exceptional, allowing just 10 hits and 3 runs over 16.2 innings, including a dominant eight-inning, three-hit shutout in that prior matchup. Corbin’s June has been turbulent, surrendering 21 hits and 12 runs in his last three starts, including five runs in five innings in the loss to Baltimore last week.
I can’t trust this Rangers offense right now since it has been one of the weakest in the game, ranking 25th in runs scored and it’s missing their top two home run hitters, Wyatt Langford and Jake Burgerl.
Pick: Orioles (-112 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.