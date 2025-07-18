Orioles vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, July 18
The Orioles limped into the All-Star break after showing signs of life with a three-game winning streak, only to be crushed by the Marlins in back-to-back blowouts, bringing their record to 43–52 and leaving them 11.5 games back in the AL East.
They'll hand the ball to Charlie Morton (5–7, 5.18 ERA), who’s quietly steadied himself after a rough start and has helped Baltimore win four of his last five outings, including a sharp six-inning, one-run win over the Mets before the break.
The Rays, meanwhile, saw their own momentum stall after being swept in four games by Boston, scoring just eight runs total as their offense sputtered and they fell to 50-47 on the season.
Tampa Bay will go with Taj Bradley (5–6, 4.60 ERA), who has been inconsistent and was roughed up by the Orioles in two earlier starts this year, giving up 14 hits in just 6 ⅔ innings.
Orioles vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-200)
- Rays -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Orioles (+106)
- Rays (-124)
Total
- Over 9 (-106)
- Under 9 (-114)
Orioles vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Orioles: Charlie Morton (5-7, 5.18 ERA)
- Rays: Taj Bradley (5-6, 4.60 ERA)
Orioles vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 18, 2025
- Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): MASN 2, FDSN Sun
- Orioles Record: 43-52
- Rays Record: 50-47
Orioles vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Gunnar Henderson Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110 at FanDuel)
Henderson enters the second half batting .280 with 20 doubles and 11 home runs, and he’s been one of Baltimore’s most consistent extra-base threats all season. He’s 3-for-5 in five plate appearances against Bradley this season.
Bradley was tagged for 14 hits over just 6 ⅔ innings in two starts against them. With Henderson hitting in the top third of the lineup and likely seeing multiple plate appearances against a vulnerable arm, his power and contact profile make him a strong candidate to rack up multiple bases on Friday.
Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
The O’s may be a disappointment this season considering that wave of injuries and last place standings, but there’s reason for optimism against the Rays Friday. Charlie Morton has helped stabilize Baltimore’s rotation, winning four of his last five starts and allowing just one run over six innings in his most recent outing against the Mets.
The Orioles have thrived in the underdog role, going 5-2 in their last seven games as dogs and covering the run line in seven of their last ten overall. Tampa Bay's Taj Bradley has been vulnerable, especially against Baltimore, posting a 14.85 ERA across two starts while allowing the O’s to hit .424 against him.
The Rays have dropped three straight games with Bradley on the mound and have lost three of his last five outings overall.
Pick: Orioles (+106 at FanDuel)
