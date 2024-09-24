Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Sept. 24 (Can Yanks Clinch AL East?)
The New York Yankees could clinch the American League East division title on Tuesday night when they take on the second place Baltimore Orioles.
Baltimore is six games back with six to play, so New York just needs one win to walk away with one of the top three seeds in the AL. The Yankees are also in play for the best record in the AL – and MLB – if they finish the season strong.
With Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto all healthy, the Yanks have one of the best lineups in baseball right now.
That will make things tough on O’s starter Dean Kremer, who comes into this matchup with a 4.19 ERA.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this AL East clash.
Orioles vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-195)
- Yankees -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +136
- Yankees: -162
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Orioles vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer (7-10, 4.19 ERA)
- New York: Clarke Schmidt (5-4, 2.37 ERA)
Orioles vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBS, YES Network, MASN
- Orioles record: 86-70
- Yankees record: 92-64
Orioles vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Dean Kremer: Baltimore is actually 2-0 when Kremer starts against the Yankees this season, but the young righty has been up and down overall, leading the O’s to a 9-14 record in his outings. Since Aug. 1, the O’s are just 3-6 when Kremer starts and he’s posted a 4.17 ERA.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: This is a great matchup for the AL MVP favorite. Judge has dominated Kremer in his career, going 4-for-13 with three home runs and four runs batted. He has a 1.438 OPS against Kremer, which is even better than his season-long OPS of 1.154.
Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Tonight’s the night the Yankees clinch.
Clarke Schmidt missed a ton of time this season on the injured list, but he’s been great since returning, posting a 1.76 ERA across three starts.
The O’s have not fared well in Kremer’s outings lately, and the Yankees offense is humming, ranking ninth in runs scored and 11th in OPS over the last week.
On top of that, the Yanks are 8-2 in their last 10 games and enter this matchup on a three-game winning streak while the O’s are just 3-7 in their last 10. I’ll ride the hot hand and bet on New York to wrap up the East tonight.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-162)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.