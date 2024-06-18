Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, June 18
The two best teams in the American League face off on Tuesday night in New York, as the Baltimore Orioles head to Yankees Stadium to take on Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees.
New York is the first team in MLB to record 50 wins this season, but the O’s are just 1.5 games back (three in the win column) of the Yankees heading into this midweek series.
With Gerrit Cole on track to make his season debut on Wednesday night, can the O’s steal a game on Tuesday to give themselves a leg up in the matchup?
Oddsmakers have the Yankees favored at home, but these two teams have both been great to bet on, ranking No. 1 (Baltimore) and No. 3 (New York) in the league in their record on the run line.
Here’s a look at the odds, starting pitchers, players to watch, and my best bet for Tuesday’s AL East showdown.
Orioles vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-162)
- Yankees -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +130
- Yankees: -155
Total
- 9 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Orioles vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Albert Suarez (3-0, 1.61 ERA)
- New York: Nestor Cortes (3-5, 3.59 ERA)
Orioles vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 18
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to watch (TV): YES Network, TBS, MASN
- Orioles record: 47-24
- Yankees record: 50-24
Orioles vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: An MVP candidate in the 2024 season, Henderson is hitting .274 with 22 home runs and 49 runs batted in this season. While he has to face a lefty-lefty matchup with Cortes on the bump, he’s thrived in that spot, posting a .291/.424/.557 slash line against lefties this season.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: Aaron Judge has been dominant this season, especially since the start of May. The former league MVP has been hitting .372 since May 1, and he comes into Tuesday’s clash leading the American League in doubles, home runs, walks, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, and WAR.
Pretty good, huh?
The O’s will look to keep Judge out of the hit column for just the second time in his last 10 games.
Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
This is just the seventh start of the season for Suarez, who has also come out of the bullpen, but he’s been extremely effective for the O’s posting a sub-2.00 ERA and a 2.79 Fielding Independent Pitching.
While I don’t want to base this play strictly on him, I think Suarez is good enough to keep the O’s in this game before handing things over to their bullpen, which ranks third in MLB with a 3.20 ERA this season.
The Orioles do have a key advantage on offense, as they rank third in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching. That should make things tough on Cortes, who has led the Yankees to just a 6-9 record in his 15 outings in 2024.
New York has been the best team in baseball to this point of the season, but I’m backing the O’s to at least cover the run line in this one.
Baltimore is an impressive 11-2 on the run line as an underdog, and I think it can chase Cortes early on to potentially win this game outright.
Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-162)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.