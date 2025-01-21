Orlando Magic Playoff Odds Get Boost Following Positive Franz Wagner Injury Update
An oblique injury has kept Orlando Magic star forward Franz Wagner out since early December (he last played on Dec. 6), but it appears that a return could be soon for the former lottery pick.
Orlando could certainly use it, as Wagner was off to a torrid start to the 2024-25 season before going down. He is averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from 3.
Wagner's play had kept the Magic in the mix for a top-four spot in the standings despite an early-season injury to Paolo Banchero. However, even with Banchero back for the last five games, Orlando has slipped to the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.
Here's the latest on Wager, including how his eventual return has impacted Orlando's playoff odds.
When Is Franz Wagner Coming Back for the Magic?
According to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth, the Magic are "hopeful" that Wagner will return prior to the end of January. On Jan. 17, Hubbarth reported that the star forward could be back in seven to 10 days, putting his first chance to return likely on Saturday, Jan. 25 against the Detroit Pistons.
This is great news for the Magic, as they've struggled mightily without Wagner this season, winning just seven of 19 games that he's missed.
Orlando's offense has also dropped to No. 29 in the league in offensive rating (as of Tuesday, Jan. 21) and is dead last in 3-pointers made per game and 3-point percentage. Adding another 20-point-per-game scorer back into action should help clear up some of those issues.
Wagner isn't the only key player out of the lineup for the Magic, as Jalen Suggs (back) has also missed several games in a row.
Orlando Magic Playoff Odds Following Franz Wagner Injury Update
While Wagner's absence has led to Orlando dropping in the standings, oddsmakers are still high on the Magic to make the playoffs.
Orlando is set at -2000 to make the postseason in the East, an implied probability of 95.24 percent. Last season, Orlando earned the No. 5 seed in the conference, and it still is in a good position to compete for a top-four seed -- and home court in the first round -- this season.
The Magic are just 2.5 games back of the No. 4-seeded Milwaukee Bucks as of Jan. 21, and they've played elite defense all season long, ranking in the top five in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent points per game.
Magic Undervalued in Latest NBA Championship Odds?
As of Jan. 21, the Magic are just +7500 to win the NBA Finals, behind teams like the Philadelphia 76ers (+6500), Phoenix Suns (+4000), Golden State Warriors (+3500) and Los Angeles Lakers (+3500).
Orlando may not have the offensive firepower to win a title, but it also has only played a few games with both Banchero and Wagner healthy this season. The Magic could be a valuable team to have if you believe they make a run once Wagner returns to action.
