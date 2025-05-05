Pacers Disrespected in Opening Game 2 Odds vs. Cavaliers (Bet Indiana to Cover?)
The Indiana Pacers pulled off a huge upset in Game 1 of the second round, knocking off the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers as eight-point underdogs.
While the Cavs were heavily favored to reach the Eastern Conference Finals entering this series, things have flipped a bit, as Indiana is now +170 at DraftKings Sportsbook to advance after taking home court in the series.
Still, oddsmakers have set the Pacers as underdogs in Game 2, even though they’ve beaten the Cavs four times in five meetings in the 2024-25 campaign.
Here’s a look at the odds and why the Pacers may be undervalued in the betting market for Tuesday’s contest.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +9.5 (-110)
- Cavs -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +340
- Cavs: -440
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
After being set as eight-point dogs in Game 1, the Pacers are now 9.5-point underdogs in Game 2, a pretty surprising line after they held the Cleveland offense in check in Game 1.
Donovan Mitchell shot just 13-for-30 from the field in Game 1, and the Pacers were able to get out in transition and score at will, putting up 121 points in a nine-point win.
There’s a possibility that Darius Garland (toe) will return for Cleveland on Tuesday, which may be the reason for this line movement, but the Pacers still aren’t getting much love in the betting market.
Let’s not forget, Indiana won 50 games during the regular season, and it has the fifth-best net rating of any team in the playoffs so far. Plus, last season, the Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals.
Understandably, oddsmakers expect the Cavs – one of the better home teams in the NBA – to bounce back in Game 2. However, setting the Pacers as near double-digit underdogs is also giving Cleveland a lot of credit.
This Cavs team has not advanced past the second round with the core of Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, and oddsmakers may be overvaluing Cleveland’s dominance over a lesser Miami team in the first round.
For bettors considering the Pacers in Game – like myself – there are two trends that are in Indiana’s favor as well. Indiana is 14-10 against the spread as a road underdog, and Cleveland has slipped to 23-19-1 as a home favorite, covering in just three home games since the start of March.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.