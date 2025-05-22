Pacers' NBA Finals Skyrocket to No. 2 Choice After Shocking Comeback in Game 1 vs. Knicks
The Indiana Pacers pulled off yet another wild comeback – this time in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals – to take a 1-0 series lead over the New York Knicks.
Despite trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, and by nine points in the final minute, the Pacers rode some hot shooting from Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton to an overtime win in New York.
The improbable comeback has skyrocketed the Pacers’ chances to win the NBA Finals, as they moved from +700 to +475 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Not only that, but DraftKings has the Pacers favored to win this Eastern Conference Finals matchup over the Knicks.
Latest NBA Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -205
- Indiana Pacers: +475
- New York Knicks: +700
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +950
Last season, Indiana reached the Eastern Conference Finals but it did not win a game against the Boston Celtics. However, this postseason has been different, as Indiana is 9-2 overall and 5-1 on the road after last night’s win.
Haliburton and the Pacers took three games in Cleveland from the top-seeded Cavaliers in the second round, and now they’ve stolen a game in New York to take home-court advantage in the series.
The odds to win the Finals saw a major shakeup overall, as the Knicks dropped from +475 to +700 to win the title while the Oklahoma City Thunder moved from -200 to -205.
The Pacers will look to keep their elite play on the road going in Game 2 on Friday. Indiana is currently set as a 5.5-point underdog in that matchup.
