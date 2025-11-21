Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to get back on track when they host the Indiana Pacers in NBA Cup Group Play on Friday night.
The Cavs lost 114-104 to the Rockets on Wednesday night, while the Pacers snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 127-118 win over the Hornets.
The oddsmakers have the Cavaliers as huge home favorites at the best betting sites for Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pacers +13.5 (-105)
- Cavaliers -13.5 (-950)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +625
- Cavaliers: -950
Total
- 238.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Pacers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 21
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video
- Pacers record: 2-13
- Cavaliers record: 10-6
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Johnny Furphy – out
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Quenton Jackson – out
- Kam Jones – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Obi Toppin – out
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – questionable
- Darius Garland – questionable
- Chris Livingston – out
- Sam Merrill – out
- Max Strus – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Jaylon Tyson – questionable
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Bennedict Mathurin OVER 29.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-108)
Bennedict Mathurin is taking advantage of his full-time starter role this season. He did start in 49 of 72 games last year, averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while playing 29.8 minutes per game.
This season, though, Mathurin has played 33 minutes per game, putting up 27.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
He had 36 points, 11 rebounds, and 1 assist in the season opener and 26 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists two nights later before going down with an injury. This will be his third game back, and he had 49 points with 15 rebounds and 4 assists in his last two games combined.
Mathurin has cleared 30 PRA in each of his four games this season, and I don’t see why that won’t continue in Cleveland tonight.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
With Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen both questionable for tonight’s game, I’m looking to the Pacers as big road underdogs.
Indiana is feeling good after an upset win at home, and while it's still looking for its first road win, the Pacers should be able to keep it close enough against a Cavaliers team with a few injuries.
The Cavaliers don’t have that many blowout wins this season, with victories by 12, 8, 15, and 6 in their last seven games. I’ll take the Pacers and the points on Friday night.
Pick: Pacers +13.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
