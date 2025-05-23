Pacers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 2 (Predictions for Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Hart)
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals was an OVER bettors dream, as both teams scored over 130 points in an overtime win for the Indiana Pacers.
That led to oddsmakers moving the total for Game 2 between the New York Knicks and Pacers up to 227, and it could set up some solid prop bets to take as well.
On Friday, I’m eyeing Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner to have big games for Indiana after Haliburton torched the Knicks late in Game 1 and in overtime to secure a wild comeback win. Turner, who finished with 14 points, got a ton of great looks against the Knicks’ drop coverage, and he may be undervalued entering Game 2.
On the Knicks side, Josh Hart has been everywhere this postseason, and a fast-paced game against the Pacers is perfect for him to thrive on the glass.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of the player props I’m considering for Game 2 on Friday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Knicks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyrese Haliburton to Record a Double-Double (-115)
- Josh Hart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-140)
- Myler Turner OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Tyrese Haliburton to Record a Double-Double (-115)
Haliburton killed the Knicks down the stretch of Game 1, and he finished with 31 points and 11 assists in just under 43 minutes.
Haliburton now has six double-doubles in 11 games this postseason, averaging 18.7 points and 9.5 assists per game.
The Pacers were able to get out and run in Game 1, and that’s crucial for Haliburton as a passer. He’s averaging 15.7 potential assists per game in the playoffs, but he registered 20 potential assists in Game 1.
The Knicks also didn’t have an answer for Haliburton as a scorer down the stretch of this game, as he had multiple outbursts, including a 10-point spurt late in the second quarter to keep Indiana in the game.
I love this price for the Pacers star in Game 2.
Josh Hart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-140)
Indiana plays at the second-fastest pace of any team left in the postseason and third fastest overall, which leads to a lot of high-scoring games and a ton of chances to secure rebounds.
The Knicks had 46 boards as a team in Game 1, and Josh Hart (11 rebounds) was second to only Karl-Anthony Towns in the game.
Hart nearly averaged 10 rebounds per game in the regular season, and he’s averaging 8.8 boards on 18.2 rebound chances per game in the playoffs. If New York insists on playing at the same tempo as the Pacers, it bodes well for Hart on both ends. He has at least two offensive rebounds in 10 of the Knicks’ 13 playoff games, including a pair on Wednesday night.
Myler Turner OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Turner finished Game 1 with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, but the Knicks’ defense left him unguarded on several occasions off of pick-and-pop scenarios.
While Turner isn’t going to really bang down low – or pick up points by hitting the offensive glass – he’s a lethal jump shooter that has hit 43.2 percent of his 3-pointers in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
If Karl-Anthony Towns is going to be content with sitting in drop coverage and leaving Turner open, he’s going to make the Knicks pay more times than not. Turner has 14 or more points in eight of his 11 games this postseason, averaging 16.3 per game.
If he’s able to get up double-digit shot attempts again, he’s a steal at this number in Game 2.
