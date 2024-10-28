Pacers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Oct. 28 (How to Bet Total)
The Orlando Magic are looking to rebound from a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
Indiana is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing in overtime to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon. The Pacers have had a strange start to the 2024-25 season, nearly losing to the Detroit Pistons on opening night and getting blown out by the New York Knicks in their second game.
Can they get back on track against another Eastern Conference playoff contender?
Orlando is hoping the duo of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero continues to thrive early on this season, and it has played much better than the Pacers to this point, ranking fifth in the NBA in net rating (Indiana is 26th).
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Monday’s matchup.
Pacers vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +7 (-112)
- Magic -7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +220
- Magic: -270
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Pacers record: 1-2
- Magic record: 2-1
Pacers vs. Magic Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Magic Injury Report
- Tristan da Silva – questionable
- Jonathan Isaac – questionable
Pacers vs. Magic Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: It’s been a slow start to the season for Haliburton, but he got back on track in the overtime loss to Philly. The All-Star guard had 22 points (on 8-of-18 shooting), including a season-high four 3-pointers. Can he continue to score at a better rate on Monday against one of the league’s best defenses?
Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner: Orlando signed Franz Wagner to a max deal this offseason, and he’s living up to it through three games in the 2024-25 season. So far, Wagner is averaging 25.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from 3. That’s a huge leap forward from last season when he shot less than 30.0 percent from beyond the arc.
Pacers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
While Orlando has gotten off to a much better start than the Pacers, I’m not totally sold on their being a seven-point difference between the two – if everyone plays for Indiana on the second night of a back-to-back.
So, instead, I’m looking to the total.
Indiana has gone UNDER in two of its three games this season, and it combined for just 232 points in an overtime game on Sunday. Orlando has gone UNDER 224.5 points in both of its wins, and it ranks No. 5 in the NBA in defensive rating.
Also, both of these teams are playing at a slow pace so far this season – Indiana is 26th and Orlando is 20th in pace.
That’s surprising from the Pacers, who played at a frenetic pace last season, but I wouldn't be shocked to see the Magic try to slow them down on Monday.
If Orlando does win this game – and oddsmakers are expecting it to – it should be a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 224.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
