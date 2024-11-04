Pacers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Nov. 4
The Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks were two of the final four teams left in the playoffs last season, but they’ve gotten out to very different starts in the 2024-25 campaign.
Indiana is dealing with a ton of injuries, as centers James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson are both done for the year and Aaron Nesmith has been ruled out for tonight’s game with a left ankle injury.
Meanwhile, Dallas is fresh off of a 23-point blowout win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, moving it to 4-2 on the season.
The Mavs are favored at home in this matchup, but can they cover the spread against a playoff-caliber Pacers squad?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Monday’s contest.
Pacers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +4.5 (-108)
- Mavericks -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +164
- Mavericks: -198
Total
- 237 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pacers vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 4
- Time: 9:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Pacers record: 2-4
- Mavs record: 4-2
Pacers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- James Wiseman – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Andrew Nembhard – questionable
- Tristen Newton – out
Mavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pacers vs. Mavericks Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: It’s been a slow start to the 2024-25 season for Tyrese Haliburton. He’s shooting just 33.7 percent from the field and 24.0 percent from 3 while averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Can he turn things around in a big matchup against Dallas?
Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic: Luka hasn’t shot the ball well to open the season, but he dominated Orlando on Sunday night, scoring 32 points on 11-of-22 shooting (5-for-13 from 3) while adding nine rebounds and seven assists. He’s now 8-for-20 from deep over his last two games.
Pacers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Indiana and Dallas are both 3-3 against the spread, but I’m gaining more confidence in Dallas with Luka’s jumper starting to come around over the last few games.
Doncic started the season shooting 11-for-41 from beyond the arc in his first four games, but he’s quickly improved to a 40-percent shooter over his last two contests.
Meanwhile, the Pacers could be down multiple rotation players with Jackson, Wiseman, Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard (questionable) are on the injury report.
Given the Pacers struggles to open the season (25th in defensive rating, 24th in net rating), losing quality rotation players is going to make it tough for the team to knock off a relatively healthy Dallas squad.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Mavs, but they didn’t have to play their stars major minutes on Sunday since they won by a ton against Orlando.
I lean with the Mavericks covering in this game at home.
Pick: Mavericks -4.5 (-112)
