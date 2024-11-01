Pacers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Nov. 1
The New Orleans Pelicans are shorthanded and it keeps getting worse.
With Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy III already out, the Pelicans also won’t have CJ McCollum and Herb Jones on Friday against the Indiana Pacers. Plus, rookie center Yves Missi is listed as questionable.
That’s a lot of injuries to deal with against an Indiana team that is fresh off of a win over the Boston Celtics in overtime.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this Friday night clash.
Pacers vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers -4.5 (-108)
- Pelicans +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -180
- Pelicans: +150
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 1
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Pacers record: 2-3
- Pelicans record: 2-3
Pacers vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Tristen Newton – out
- Andrew Nembhard – questionable
- Quenton Jackson – probable
- James Wiseman – out
- Myles Turner – questionable
Pelicans Injury Report
- Jordan Hawkins – questionable
- Herb Jones – out
- CJ McCollum – out
- Trey Murphy III – out
- Yves Missi – questionable
- Dejounte Murray – out
Pacers vs. Pelicans Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: It’s been a slow start to the season for Tyrese Haliburton, as he’s averaging just 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 34.6 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3. Can he get back on track on Friday?
New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram: Brandon Ingram has played well with New Orleans shorthanded, averaging 22.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. In a contract year, Ingram could make himself a lot of money if he can carry the Pels this season with Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum currently out.
Pacers vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
I love the Pacers to win and cover in this one, especially if Myles Turner ends up suiting up.
The Pels have dropped three games in a row, and they rank 24th in the league in net rating despite playing the Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers (twice) and Golden State Warriors – without Steph Curry – twice.
Golden State handled New Orleans in back-to-back games, and it’s worth noting that the Pacers have looked a little better after a slow start to campaign.
Indiana is 3-2 against the spread on the season, losing close games to Philly (in overtime) and Orlando before knocking off Boston.
I’ll lay the points here with the Pels down half of their main rotation players.
Pick: Pacers -4.5 (-108)
