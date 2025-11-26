Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Toronto Raptors bring an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday night’s matchup against the lowly Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers got back in the win column last week before losing their last two games as double-digit underdogs to fall to 2-15 on the season.
The oddsmakers have the Raptors as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Pacers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +9.5 (-110)
- Raptors -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +320
- Raptors: -410
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNIN, TSN
- Pacers record: 2-15
- Raptors record: 13-5
Pacers vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Johnny Furphy – out
- Quenton Jackson – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Kam Jones – out
- Obi Toppin – out
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – out
Pacers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Pascal Siakam OVER Pts + Reb + Ast
With the Pacers ravaged by injuries, power forward Pascal Siakam has taken on a bigger role in Indiana’s offense.
After averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 32.7 minutes per game last season, he’s up to 24.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 35.1 minutes through 16 games this year.
Siakam has fairly consistently gone over his PRA number this season, and he’s played at least 29:47 in all but one of 16 games. He’ll get enough run to go over this number once again against his former team.
Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Raptors took down the Pacers 129-111 in Indiana on November 15, covering as just -6 favorites. This is a big spread at home in Toronto, but it’s not one that the Raptors can’t cover.
Toronto has won by 11, 10, 30, 9, 2, 18, 13, and 10 during its eight-game winning streak. The Raptors will take care of business in NBA Cup Group Play on Wednesday night.
Pick: Raptors -9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
