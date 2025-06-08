Pacers vs. Thunder Best Prop Bets for Game 2 of NBA Finals (Target Jalen Williams, Pascal Siakam)
Looking to bet on some player props for Game 2 of the NBA Finals?
You’ve come to the right place, as there are a handful of plays to consider, but I’ve narrowed down my three favorites for the Indiana Pacers-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup.
Game 1 was a wild one, as the Pacers won on a last-second shot by Tyrese Haliburton, but it also featured a lot of sloppy play by the Pacers on offense in the first half.
On the Thunder side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t have a ton of help (outside of Lu Dort’s five 3-pointers) with Jalen Williams (6-for-19) and Chet Holmgren (2-for-9) struggling on offense.
After one game between these squads in the Finals, we have a little more information to bet on some player props in Game 2. Here are the players that I’m targeting for Sunday night’s matchup.
Best Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Thunder in NBA Finals Game 2
- Jalen Williams UNDER 21.5 Points (-115)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
- Pascal Siakam 7+ Rebounds (-160)
Jalen Williams UNDER 21.5 Points (-115)
All postseason long, Jalen Williams has been extremely hard to trust as a secondary scorer for the Thunder, and he showed why in Game 1.
While there were flashes of JDub keeping the offense alive in the fourth quarter, he finished with just 17 points and shot 6-for-19 from the field.
In the playoffs, Williams is averaging 20.2 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc. Williams only has seven games (out of 17) where he’s scored 22 or more points in the playoffs, and three of those came in the first round in a sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies.
At this line, I am not sold on the Thunder forward to score 22 or more points – even though the shot volume should be there. Williams is shooting just 41.7 percent from the field since the end of the first round, including seven games where he failed to shoot 40 percent from the field.
He’s a fade candidate for me in Game 2.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from beyond the arc in Game 2:
This postseason, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting just 31.4 percent from beyond the arc, but he’s knocked down at least two shots from deep in nine of his playoff games, including each of his last four.
In game 1, SGA attempted six shots from deep, hitting three of them.
While the Thunder don’t rely heavily on the league MVP shooting the ball from beyond the arc, he’s still attempting 5.1 shots per game from deep in the playoffs.
Given that volume, I think Gilgeous-Alexander is worth a look in Game 2 with a ton on the line for OKC. I expect SGA to come out aggressive as a scorer, and he did step into a few 3-pointers in transition in Game 1. If the attempts for the star guard are hovering around the five-to-seven range, he’s a great bet to hit two of them on Sunday.
Pascal Siakam 7+ Rebounds (-160)
Pascal Siakam is averaging just 6.0 rebounds per game in the playoffs, but he grabbed 10 boards in Game 1 of this series with the Thunder opting to go smaller in their starting lineup.
OKC shied away from playing two bigs at the same time, leading to a massive advantage on the glass for the Pacers in the series opener.
What’s most interesting to me with this prop is that Siakam is averaging 10.9 rebound chances per game in the playoffs, but that number skyrocketed to 15.0 in Game 1. He responded by reaching double-digit boards for just the second time this postseason.
While I’m not expecting that again, I do think seven or more boards is in play for Siakam, who averaged 6.9 rebounds per game in the regular season.
