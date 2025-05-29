Pacers vs. Thunder Opening NBA Finals Odds Released: OKC Heavily Favored in Hypothetical Matchup
The 2025 NBA Finals are halfway set, as the Oklahoma City Thunder advanced past the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the Western Conference Finals, reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.
OKC was dominant in its series against Minnesota, winning Game 5 by 30 points after weathering a hot-shooting game from the Wolves in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead.
The Thunder finished with the best record, net rating and defensive rating in the NBA during the regular season, and they appear poised to win the title in 2025.
In fact, oddsmakers have set the Thunder at -750 to win the NBA Finals this season, even though their opponent – the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers – has yet to be decided.
The Pacers currently have a 3-1 series lead on the Knicks ahead of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, so it’s widely expected that they’ll advance to face the Thunder in the Finals.
In NBA history, only 13 teams have come back from a 3-1 series deficit, so the Knicks are facing a massive uphill battle to take out Indiana.
With that in mind, oddsmakers at DraftKings have released hypothetical series odds for a Thunder-Pacers matchup.
OKC is set as a massive favorite (-800) to win the title if the two teams face off, even though the Pacers have lost just three games (so far) this postseason.
Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals Series Odds
- Thunder: -800
- Pacers: +550
During the regular season, OKC went 2-0 against the Pacers, winning by six points in Indiana and 21 points in their matchup in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder have been odds-on favorites to win the title for quite some time, so it’s not surprising that they’re favored by this much to win the title against Indiana. Based on these odds, the Thunder have an implied probability of 88.89 percent to win the title if they face off with the Pacers.
The Finals don’t begin until Thursday, June 5, so OKC will have plenty of rest before it has to battle either Indiana or the Knicks. Based on NBA history, the odds are stacked against the Knicks from advancing, so it’s likely that we’ll see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers with the Larry O’Brien Trophy on the line.
