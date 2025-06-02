Pacers vs. Thunder Opening Odds for Game 1 of NBA Finals (OKC Set as Massive Favorite)
Game 1 of the NBA Finals will tip off on Thursday, June 5 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are massive favorites (-700 at DraftKings) to win this series, and that’s reflected in the Game 1 odds against the Indiana Pacers.
The No. 4 seed in the East, the Pacers upset both the Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 1 in the East) and New York Knicks (No. 3 in the East) to reach the NBA Finals, and they’ll attempt to do that again in the Finals.
Oddsmakers have released odds for Game 1, and the Thunder are expected to continue their dominance at home this postseason. The only home game OKC has dropped was against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the second round.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, some trends to watch, and how these teams fared against each other in the regular season.
Pacers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total for Game 1
Spread
- Pacers +9 (-105)
- Thunder -9 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +320
- Thunder: -410
Total
- 230.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Based on these odds, the Thunder have an implied probability of 80.39 percent to win Game 1.
OKC has been pretty dominant in the playoffs, going 12-4 overall, but it did lose three games to the Denver Nuggets in the second round. Indiana is also 12-4 this postseason, only losing to the New York Knicks twice after winning in five games in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Oddsmakers are buying the Thunder, who have only lost once at home all postseason, to pick up a win in Game 1.
Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Trends to Watch
- The Pacers are 6-2 straight up on the road this postseason.
- The Thunder 8-1 straight up at home this postseason.
- Oklahoma City is 34-14-2 against the spread as a home favorite this season – the best mark in the NBA.
- Indiana is 18-11 against the spread as a road underdog this season – the fourth-best mark in the NBA.
- The OVER is 53-44-2 in OKC’s games in the 2024-25 season.
- The OVER is 52-44-2 in Indiana’s games in the 2024-25 season.
Pacers vs. Thunder Head-to-Head in 2024-25 Season
During the regular season, these teams matched up twice, with OKC winning both games. The Thunder beat the Pacers by six points in Indiana before picking up a 21-point win over them in OKC.
Here’s what Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle had to say about the Thunder after the 21-point loss in OKC:
“I mean this team is the best team on the planet right now. The numbers say it, the record says it, the whole thing," Carlisle said at the time. "And so you cannot have any lags, and we had too many.”
OKC may be favored in every game in this series, as it has not closed as an underdog in any game during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Indiana, which has been an elite underdog in the playoffs in 2025, will attempt to pull off an early upset in hopes of swinging this series.
