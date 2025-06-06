Pacers vs. Thunder Opening Odds for NBA Finals Game 2 (Oklahoma City is Even Bigger Favorite After Game 2 Loss)
Few people gave the Indiana Pacers a legitimate chance to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, and many were calling it a series when we were only halfway through Game 1. Unfortunately for Thunder fans, no one gave the memo to the Pacers that they were supposed to roll over. They stormed back to beat the Thunder in the final second, 111-110.
You would think that now the Pacers can not just hang with the Thunder, but beat them outright, that oddsmakers and bettors wouldn't set them as big of underdogs as they were in Game 1. Surprisingly, that's not the case; in fact, Oklahoma City is an even bigger favorite in Game 2.
Pacers vs. Thunder Game 2 Opening Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pacers +11 (-108)
- Thunder -11 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +390
- Thunder: -520
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Thunder closed as 9.5-point favorites in Game 1, going on to not only fail to cover the spread, but they also failed to win the game outright. Now, for Game 2, they're even bigger favorites by 1.5 points.
The reason for this may be the belief from bettors and oddsmakers that there's "no way they lose again", or there could be something bettors saw in Game 1 to make them think the Thunder will even the series in dominant fashion in Game 2.
The total for the game decreased two points from 229.5 to 227.5 from Game 1 to Game 2.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!