Pacers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 9
The Golden State Warriors have fallen to 5-5 in the 2025-26 season, and they’re hoping to get star guard Steph Curry back in action on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.
This season has been a year from hell for the Pacers, as they’ve dealt with injuries to a ton of rotation players, leading to a 1-8 start. The Pacers are massive underdogs on the road in the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday, a sign that Curry may be on his way back for Golden State.
Curry is officially listed as questionable, and the Warriors struggled without him, losing by five to Sacramento and 25 to Denver, scoring just 104 points in the loss to Nikola Jokic and company.
Can Golden State bounce back at home against one of the worst teams in the NBA so far this season?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this interconference clash.
Pacers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +12.5 (-112)
- Warriors -12.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +490
- Warriors: -675
Total
- 228.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Pacers vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Bay Area
- Pacers record: 1-8
- Warriors record: 5-5
Pacers vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Warriors Injury Report
- Steph Curry – questionable
- De'Anthony Melton – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
Pacers vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
Butler has only cleared this line in four games this season, and he’s averaging 18.7 points on just 11.6 shots per game.
Pacers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The OVER is 7-3 in the Warriors’ 10 games this season, as the team ranks just 14th in defensive rating. Draymond Green had some choice words for the team’s defense after the loss to Denver, but this is a much easier matchup against Indiana.
Still, the Pacers are in the middle of the pack in the league in defensive rating, and Golden State’s offense should receive a massive boost if Curry returns to action. The Pacers are just 22nd in the league in opponent points per game this season.
While the UNDER has hit in seven of the Pacers’ nine games in the 2025-26 season, this total has dipped pretty low for a Golden State team that has 230 or more combined points in six of 10 games.
These teams also combined for 123 points in a Pacers win earlier this season. If Golden State can get back on track on offense, it should be able to push this game into the 230s.
Pick: OVER 228.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
