Packers 2024 Win Total Projection (Jordan Love and Green Bay Receive Lofty Projection)
One year ago, the Packers were in a state of unknown.
The team had moved on from former MVP Aaron Rodgers to successor Jordan Love, who had sat behind Rodgers for several years, but it proved to be the correct call as Love dazzled in his first full season and postseason.
Now, the Packers are viewed as a threat in the NFC as well as a crowded NFC North, projected to flirt with double digit wins behind a legitimate MVP candidate in Love. Head coach Matt Lafleur has kept the Packers offense on track while the team's young core proved to be further along than expected last season, resulting in a considerable jump in the team's win total.
Here's how FanDuel Sportsbook lines the Packers this season.
Packers Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
- 9.5 (Over -138/Under +112)
Packers to Win Double Digit Games in 2024?
It took some time for it all to click in Green Bay, but it did at the right time as the Packers won a playoff game at Dallas and nearly took down the eventual NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers on the road.
Green Bay, who went 9-8 last season, is expected to take another step forward around its young quarterback Love, with an implied probability of 57.98 to win 10 games in 2024.
It’s worth noting that the Packers, who went 4-2 against NFC North foes last season, will be playing in a tougher division in 2024. The Lions are still the division favorites while the Bears added No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams to bolster its already strong roster.
Further, the Vikings will hope to have more stability this season around an elite defense and a healthy Justin Jefferson at wide receiver.
Oddsmakers believe though that this Packers team is a real threat in the NFC, evident in its strong win total.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.