Packers vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
Both the Broncos and Packers got preseason action started in impressive fashion, as the Packers let Jordan Love rip it for three snaps, leading to a quick touchdown while the Broncos had an optimistic showing from its first round pick Bo Nix.
Love won’t play in the second preseason game, but Nix will get another look under center for a portion of the game as the Broncos look to build up more confidence in the face of the franchise moving forward.
With the Packers opting to play mainly backups, the betting market has shaded towards the Broncos. How should we bet on this preseason matchup?
Packers vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Packers: +7 (-110)
- Broncos: -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers: +270
- Broncos: -330
Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Packers vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 18th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Packers Record: 1-0
- Broncos Record: 1-0
Packers vs. Broncos Preseason Betting Trends
- Matt LaFleur is 6-8 straight up and against the spread (ATS) as a head coach of the Packers in preseason play
- Sean Payton is 31-33 straight up and ATS as a head coach in preseason play
Packers vs. Broncos Key Players to Watch
Green Bay Packers
Sean Clifford: Clifford saw a majority of snaps in the team’s win against the Browns last week, completing 52% of passes for 111 yards. Can he thrive as the starter against a Broncos team that allowed 30 points to the Colts?
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix: Nix took full advantage of the extended reps to make a good first impression. He completed 15-of-21 passes for 125 yards with a touchdown while adding 17 yards on the ground. With another opportunity on Sunday, can he further solidify himself as QB1 in Denver?
Packers vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
The Broncos defense did allow plenty of points to the Colts, but did face the likes of Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco at different points in the game. There will certainly be easier QB’s on the other side with Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt seeing the bulk of the snaps for the Packers in this preseason matchup while the Broncos are expected to cycle through Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.
Yes, Love won’t be out there, but without his contribution on a 65 yard touchdown, the Packers still racked up five yards per play in a game with a similar total, leading to 16 total points.
I believe Green Bay can create enough points to help get this game over an above average preseason total as the Broncos’ offense should look the part yet again on Sunday.
PICK: OVER 39.5
