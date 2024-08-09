SI

Packers vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1

Reed Wallach

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) takes a snap from center Josh Myers (71) during the 12th practice of training camp on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) takes a snap from center Josh Myers (71) during the 12th practice of training camp on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Packers and Browns each made the postseason in 2024 and now will look to take the next step and contend for the Super Bowl. 

While the Super Bowl can’t be won in Week 1 of the preseason, this will be a great look at the depth of each team as we get a first look at both the Packers and Browns for the first time in live game action. 

Here’s our full betting preview for Saturday’s preseason opener. 

Packers vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Packers: +5.5 (-110)
  • Browns: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Packers: +175
  • Browns: -210

Total: 39.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Packers vs. Browns How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, August 10th
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM EST
  • Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS, FOX, NFL+
  • Packers Record: 0-0
  • Browns Record: 0-0

Packers vs. Browns NFL Preseason Betting Trends

  • Matt LaFleur is 5-8 straight up and against the spread as head coach of the Packers in the preseason
  • Kevin Stefanski is 5-4 straight up as head coach of the Browns in the preseason
  • Stefanski is 5-3-1 ATS. 

Packers vs. Browns Key Players to Watch

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love: Love burst onto the scene last year and is now getting MVP consideration ahead of kickoff this season, and we will see the newly extended signal caller in some capacity on Saturday during the exhibition.

Cleveland Browns

Jameis Winston: The Browns brought in Winston to fortify the team’s quarterback room to provide proper depth behind Deshaun Watson. While Winston isn’t competing with Watson, he’ll be counted on at all times to step in behind the star-studded quarterback. Will he look the part in the preseason opener? 

Packers vs. Browns Prediction and Pick

While there may be a significant drop-off from the likes of Love to Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt, I can’t justify this point spread for a preseason game. 

Clifford has pro experience in preseason play, and it’s unknown how long Winston is going to play for the Browns, meaning that this matchup can quickly become a coin flip between seldom-used backups hunting for roster spots. 

Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have pro experience, but the market has gone way too far on this one as points may be tough to come by on Saturday afternoon. 

I’ll grab the points in what should be a competitive matchup that the Browns may win by home, but maybe not by margin. 

PICK: Packers +5.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published |Modified
Reed Wallach

REED WALLACH

Reed is a Senior Editor at SI Betting. He grew up in New Jersey and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. His passion lies with the Brooklyn Nets, but is always hunting for an edge.

Home/Betting