Packers vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Packers and Browns each made the postseason in 2024 and now will look to take the next step and contend for the Super Bowl.
While the Super Bowl can’t be won in Week 1 of the preseason, this will be a great look at the depth of each team as we get a first look at both the Packers and Browns for the first time in live game action.
Here’s our full betting preview for Saturday’s preseason opener.
Packers vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Packers: +5.5 (-110)
- Browns: -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Packers: +175
- Browns: -210
Total: 39.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Packers vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 10th
- Game Time: 4:25 PM EST
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS, FOX, NFL+
- Packers Record: 0-0
- Browns Record: 0-0
Packers vs. Browns NFL Preseason Betting Trends
- Matt LaFleur is 5-8 straight up and against the spread as head coach of the Packers in the preseason
- Kevin Stefanski is 5-4 straight up as head coach of the Browns in the preseason
- Stefanski is 5-3-1 ATS.
Packers vs. Browns Key Players to Watch
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love: Love burst onto the scene last year and is now getting MVP consideration ahead of kickoff this season, and we will see the newly extended signal caller in some capacity on Saturday during the exhibition.
Cleveland Browns
Jameis Winston: The Browns brought in Winston to fortify the team’s quarterback room to provide proper depth behind Deshaun Watson. While Winston isn’t competing with Watson, he’ll be counted on at all times to step in behind the star-studded quarterback. Will he look the part in the preseason opener?
Packers vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
While there may be a significant drop-off from the likes of Love to Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt, I can’t justify this point spread for a preseason game.
Clifford has pro experience in preseason play, and it’s unknown how long Winston is going to play for the Browns, meaning that this matchup can quickly become a coin flip between seldom-used backups hunting for roster spots.
Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have pro experience, but the market has gone way too far on this one as points may be tough to come by on Saturday afternoon.
I’ll grab the points in what should be a competitive matchup that the Browns may win by home, but maybe not by margin.
PICK: Packers +5.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.