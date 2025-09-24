Packers vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys both suffered tough loses in Week 3 heading into a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 4.
For the Packers, it was a shocking road loss to the Browns as big favorites. On Dallas’ side, it wasn’t the fact that they lost in Chicago, but rather that the Bears shut out the Cowboys in the second half in a 31-14 final.
Dallas now returns home, where it has its only win of the season, while Green Bay searches for its first road victory after losing in Cleveland.
The oddsmakers are giving the Packers quite the edge in this matchup.
Which team will bounce back on Sunday Night Football?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 4.
Packers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Packers -7 (-105)
- Cowboys +7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Packers: -340
- Cowboys: +270
Total
- 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Packers vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 28
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Packers record: 2-1
- Cowboys record: 1-2
Packers vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- The Packers are 2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys are 1-2 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 3-0 in the Packers' games this season.
- The UNDER is 2-1 in the Cowboys' games this season.
- The Packers are 0-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Cowboys are 0-1 against the spread at home this season.
Packers vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Javon Bullard - questionable
- Devonte Wyatt - questionable
- Zach Tom - questionable
Cowboys Injury Report
- CeeDee Lamb - doubtful
- Tyler Booker - doubtful
- DaRon Bland - questionable
Packers vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch
Dak Prescott, Quarterback, Detroit Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is always going to be under the microscope, especially while on a $240 million contract like Dak Prescott is.
Prescott has had an iffy start to the season with only one strong game, but that was at home against the Giants. He threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns in the 40-37 victory, airing it out with 38 completions on 52 attempts.
Last week, Prescott completed a season-best 77.5% of his passes (31-40), but only threw for one touchdown and two interceptions in Chicago.
The Packers have held Jared Goff, Jayden Daniels, and Joe Flacco in check so far this season. They’ve allowed just 504 passing yards through three weeks (168 average), which is the seventh-best mark in the league.
It won’t help that CeeDee Lamb is expected to miss at least a week or two due to a high-ankle sprain.
If Prescott can get going, so can the Cowboys. If he can’t, it’s going to be a long game (and season) in Dallas.
Packers vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
It might be a bit controversial, but the Cowboys might be the side to take on Sunday Night Football, at least against the spread.
The Packers have had trouble going on the road. That reared its ugly head again last week in Cleveland, and they lost three of their final four road games last season as well. In fact, the Packers were just 5-4 overall on the road, including the playoffs, last year, with only two of their five wins coming by more than one score.
It’s easy to look at the Cowboys’ performance last week and the absence of CeeDee Lamb and take the Packers, but Dallas played Philadelphia tough in Week 1, and if they take care of the football, they should be able to keep it close in primetime at home.
Pick: Cowboys +7 (-115)
