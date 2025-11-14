Packers vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Can Green Bay Cover?)
The New York Giants’ key offensive starters are still racking up injuries. Jaxson Dart is set sit for Week 11 and his Giants will enter their Sunday matchup against the Green Bay Packers as 7-point home underdogs. The rookie will be replaced by a player who hasn’t taken a regular-season snap this year.
New York will deploy Jameis Winston, who has been the Giants’ emergency third quarterback all year, as its starter. The veteran signal-caller will have to shake off the rust quickly to compete against a Packers defense that’s giving up just 19.6 points per game. Especially given his shortage of weapons.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Packers vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers: -7 (-105)
- Giants: +7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Packers: -395
- Giants: +310
Total
- 42.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The Giants are an even 5-5 against the spread while the Packers are 3-6. The favorites are on one of the NFL’s worst runs when it comes to covering while the Over has hit in three of their four road games this season.
Packers vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
Green Bay has fallen well short of expectations against the spread since Week 3. The Packers have covered in just one of their previous seven games. They’re also just 1-3 against the spread on the road.
Dart and Cam Skattebo have played significant roles in New York’s recent wins, but the Giants’ defense has also done enough to secure a 2-2 record against the spread at home. It’s held both the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles under 20 points at MetLife Stadium this year.
The Packers have a middle-of-the-road offense that’s scored less than two touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. Winston can perform well enough as a placeholder to help the home team cover.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 24, Giants 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.