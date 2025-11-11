Packers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
What's wrong with the Green Bay Packers? They've lost two straight games, scoring a combined 26 points in those contests. The good news is that they hit the road to take on a lowly Giants team that has just fired their head coach, Brian Daboll.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 12 showdown.
Packers vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Packers -7.5 (-108)
- Giants +7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Packers -420
- Giants +320
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-107)
- UNDER 44.5 (-113)
Packers vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 16
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Packers Record: 5-3-1
- Giants Record: 2-8
Packers vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Packers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games
- Giants are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. Giants
- Packers are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games
- Giants are 7-13 ATS in their last 20 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Giants' last five games
- Giants are 1-14 straight up in their last 15 games vs. NFC opponents
- Giants are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC North opponents
Packers vs. Giants Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Lukas Van Ness, DE - Questionable
- Nate Hobbs, CB - Questionable
- Elgton Jenkins, G - Doubtful
- Romero Doubs, WR - Questionable
- Matthew Golden, WR - Questionable
Giants Injury Report
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - PUP-R
- John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable
- Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable
- Graham Gano, K - Questionable
- Victor Dimukeje, LB - Questionable
Packers vs. Giants Key Player to Watch
- Jordan Love, QB - Green Bay Packers
If the Packers want to turn things around and get hot in the second half of the season, things start and end with Jordan Love. He had his worst game of the season against the Eagles on Monday Night Football, and will need to figure things out moving forward. Surprisingly, his overall numbers have been better this year compared to seasons past, but he needs to step up in crucial moments to keep the offense on the field.
Packers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Packers in Week 11:
The New York Giants have moved on from Brian Daboll, and Jaxson Dart is in concussion protocol. Now, there's very little left in the tank for the Giants besides their pass rush. Now, they have to take on one of the most complete teams in the NFL.
Some people will back the Giants because of the narrative that teams will come out fighting the week after firing their head coach, but at the end of the day, I have to look at the numbers, and Jaxson Dart has been able to drag them to being in games that had no business being in. If he's out on Sunday, the Packers are going to roll.
Pick: Packers -7.5 (-108) via Caesars
