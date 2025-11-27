Packers vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thanksgiving Day in NFL Week 13
The Detroit Lions host their NFC North rival in a classic Thanksgiving Day matchup.
The Packers took the first meeting 27-13 at Lambeau Field, but the Lions are home favorites on Thursday afternoon.
The total is set at 48.5 for this one, so there should be a few touchdowns on each side.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this Thanksgiving Day matchup in Week 13.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Packers vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-160)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD (+110)
- Christian Watson Anytime TD (+210)
Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-160)
Josh Jacobs ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in the Week 1 win over the Lions. It was his first of 11 touchdowns on the season, and the back saw his six-game streak of scoring come to an end against the Giants on Sunday.
Jacobs has had plenty of success against Detroit in his career with seven touchdowns in five games.
We’re paying a bit of juice here, but I can’t imagine Jacobs going another week without scoring, especially against the rival Lions.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD (+110)
Jared Goff only threw for one touchdown in Week 1, and the Packers haven’t allowed a passing touchdown in the last two weeks. However, Green Bay had a stretch of four-straight weeks allowing multiple touchdown passes to the likes of Dak Prescott, Joe Flacco, Jacoby Brissett, and Aaron Rodgers.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is coming off a terrific game against the Giants in which he caught nine of 13 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown. He now has nine touchdowns in 11 games this season.
He didn’t score in the Week 1 matchup, but Goff should continue to look Brown’s way after a monster game last week.
Christian Watson Anytime TD (+210)
We’re going down the board a bit here to Christian Watson at just better than 2/1.
The Packers wide receiver has seen increased targets in recent weeks, including a team-high seven against the Vikings on Sunday. He still only has two touchdowns, both coming against the Giants, but it’s only a matter of time before he finds paydirt again.
Watson didn’t play in the first meeting this season, but was targeted seven times in each of his games against the Lions last year. I’ll take a stab at one of his targets coming in the end zone this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.