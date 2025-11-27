Packers vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets for Thanksgiving Day in NFL Week 13 (Bet on Jahmyr Gibbs)
The NFC North standings could see a major shakeup after Week 13 of the 2025 season, as the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and the division-leading Chicago Bears take on one of the NFC’s best teams in the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday.
Thanksgiving's opening matchup could be full of offensive fireworks as the Lions look to avenge their Week 1 loss to Green Bay.
Jahmyr Gibbs (three touchdowns in Week 12) has been on fire for the Lions, but they need to slow down a Green Bay running game that saw Emanuel Wilson go for over 100 yards and two scores against Minnesota with Josh Jacobs out.
There are a ton of star players in this matchup from Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown to Jordan Love, and I’m eyeing a few for my favorite prop bets for Thursday’s game.
Here’s a breakdown of each prop and the latest odds for this Thanksgiving clash.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Lions
- Jordan Love UNDER 227.5 Passing Yards (-112)
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 4.5 Receptions (+123)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 74.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
Jordan Love UNDER 227.5 Passing Yards (-112)
The Packers have deployed a run-heavy attack in recent weeks, limiting Love to just 24 pass attempts against the New York Giants and 21 against the Minnesota Vikings.
In Week 1, Love threw for just 188 yards on 22 passes in a win over the Lions, and I’m not sold on him clearing this passing yards total. The Green Bay receiving corps has been diminished with Tucker Kraft out for the season, and Love only has 228 or more passing yards in five games this season.
All five of those games came against terrible pass defenses in Washington (28th in passing yards allowed), Dallas (29th in passing yards allowed), Cincinnati (31st in passing yards allowed), Pittsburgh (30th in passing yards allowed) and Carolina (22nd in passing yards allowed).
The Lions are 15th in the league in passing yards allowed and 13th in EPA/Pass, so I wouldn’t be shocked if they hold Love below this number, especially with the Packers on the road.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 4.5 Receptions (+123)
Gibbs is coming off an 11-catch day in Week 12 against the Giants, the second time this season he’s reeled in double-digit passes.
The first time? Well, that was Week 1 against Green Bay when Gibbs had 10 grabs for 31 yards. He only has five or more catches in four games this season, but two of those have come in the last two games with Sam LaPorta out.
LaPorta is likely done for the season, opening up some more chances for Gibbs to be involved as a safety valve for Goff out of the backfield.
Gibbs has been targeted 55 times in 11 games (five per game), and should be able to make some noise against a Green Bay defense that ranks 25th in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs (54) this season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 74.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
There’s no doubt that Amon-Ra St. Brown is the No. 1 option for Goff in the passing game, and he should have an even bigger role going forward with LaPorta out.
St. Brown has been targeted 25 times over the last two weeks, tying his season high with 13 targets in Week 12. He finished that game with nine catches for 149 yards and a score, the sixth time in 11 games that he’s recorded 77 or more receiving yards.
Green Bay’s defense ranks just 18th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and I think this is a buy-low spot for Brown after he finished with just 45 receiving yards on six targets against the Packers in Week 1.
St. Brown has cleared this line in each of his last three home games for Detroit.
