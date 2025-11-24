Packers vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
A massive NFC North division battle kicks off the Thanksgiving Day action in Week 13, as the Detroit Lions (7-4) take on the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) for the second time in the 2025 season.
Green Bay won the first meeting between these teams in Week 1 in dominant fashion, but the Lions offense has looked a lot better since then, including in a comeback win over the New York Giants in overtime in Week 12.
Detroit is just 37-45-2 all time on Thanksgiving, but oddsmakers have set it as a favorite for this matchup in Week 13.
The Lions haven’t looked great in recent weeks, struggling against the Eagles on Sunday night in Week 11 before nearly losing to the Giants and Jameis Winston in Week 12. Still, the Lions are in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC.
The Packers, who were without star running back Josh Jacobs in Week 12, knocked off the Minnesota Vikings with a dominant defensive showing. Can they replicate that on Thanksgiving?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player to watch, some key betting trends and a prediction for this NFC North showdown.
Packers vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Packers +3 (-120)
- Lions -3 (+100)
Moneyline
- Packers: +130
- Lions: -155
Total
- 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Packers vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Packers record: 7-3-1
- Lions record: 7-4
Packers vs. Lions Betting Trends
- The Packers are just 4-7 against the spread this season.
- The Lions are just 6-5 against the spread this season.
- The Lions are 3-2 against the spread at home in 2025.
- The Lions are 37-45-2 on Thanksgiving all time.
- The Lions are 8-12 against the spread on Thanksgiving over the last 20 years.
- The Packers are just 1-4 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 6-5 in the Packers’ 11 games this season.
- The OVER is 6-5 in the Lions’ 11 games this season.
Packers vs. Lions Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Josh Jacobs – questionable
- TBA
Lions Injury Report
- TBA
Packers vs. Lions Key Player to Watch
Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs went BONKERS in Week 12 against the New York Giants, totaling 219 rushing yards on 15 carries and 45 receiving yards on 11 catches. Oh, and he scored three total touchdowns, including 49 and 69 rushing scores.
Gibbs caught 10 passes against Green Bay in Week 1, but he struggled mightily on the ground, rushing for just 19 yards on nine carries.
The Lions need to get Gibbs going if they want to knock off Green Bay, and the star running back has been hot as of late, rushing for 139 or more yards in three of his last five games.
One of the most dynamic weapons in the league, Gibbs should be heavily involved in this game – even on a short week.
Packers vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
The Lions were outclassed in the first meeting of the season between these teams, but I’m not sold on Green Bay covering the number on the road.
The Packers have been shaky on offense for a lot of this season, nearly losing to the Giants themselves, and they've covered the spread just one time in five road games this season.
Detroit should be able to hang around at home, especially if Jacobs ends up missing this game. Emanuel Wilson played well in Week 12 against Minnesota, but the Detroit defense – top five in EPA/Rush – is going to be much tougher to face.
The Lions have covered the spread in three of their five home games, and they have looked better on offense overall since their Week 1 loss.
I’ll back Detroit on Thanksgiving in a must-win matchup for both teams when it comes to the NFC North division race.
Pick: Lions -3 (+100 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.