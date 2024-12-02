Packers vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Week 14 edition of Thursday Night Football is going to be must-watch television.
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are fresh off wins on Thanksgiving Day and now the two teams will face each other in a pivotal game in the NFC North. The Lions are the top seed in the NFC and the current Super Bowl favorites, but if they lose to the Packers their division lead falls to just one game.
Meanwhile, the Packers sit firmly in a postseason berth, but with the division crown still in reach, it's time for them to crank things up in the final stretch of the season.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this game including my best bet.
Packers vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers +4.5 (-105)
- Lions -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Packers +180
- Lions -218
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-110)
- UNDER 51.5 (-110)
Packers vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:15 pm et
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch: Prime Video
- Packers Record: 9-3
- Lions Record: 11-1
Packers vs. Lions Betting Trends
- Packers are 2-4 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the Packers last six games
- Lions are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Packers
- Packers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games in Detroit
- Lions are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games
- Lions are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC North opponents
Packers vs. Lions Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Romeo Doubs, WR - Questionable
- Arron Mosby, DE - Questionable
- Corey Ballentine, CB - Questionable
- Jacob Monk, C - Questionable
- Edgerrin Cooper, LB - Questionable
Lions Injury Report
- Mekhi Wingo, DT - IR
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - IR
- Josh Pascal, DE - Questionable
- Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Questionable
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Questionable
Packers vs. Lions Key Players to Watch
Green Bay Packers
Josh Jacobs: The Packers are at their best when their running game is firing on all cylinders and that'll be especially true when they take on a Lions team with the two-headed monster of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Jacobs may just be the most key player on the Packers in Thursday night.
Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown: The Lions will try to attack the Packers' secondary by going to Amon-Ra St. Brown early and often. He hauled in seven receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' Week 9 win in Green Bay.
Packers vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
By virtually every metric you can look at, the Lions are the superior football team on both sides of the football, leading to me not hesitating to lay the 4.5 points on them on their home field. Offensively, they rank fourth in the NFL in EPA per play and first in success rate. The Packers rank eighth and 15th in those two respective stats.
Defensively, the Lions' defense has become one of the best units in the NFL, ranking third in opponent EPA per play and seventh in opponent success rate. The Packers rank ninth and 27th in those two areas.
I'll back the better team playing on their home field in this one.
Pick: Lions -4.5
