Packers vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Minnesota Vikings are in control of their own destiny if they want to not only win the NFC North, but hold the No. 1 seed in the conference. They can do so by wrapping up their 2024 campaign by beating both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in the final two weeks.
The Packers can't improve their standing in the playoffs, but they need to continue to win to avoid the dreaded No. 7 seed and hang on to the No. 6 seed which will lead to a much easier wild card matchup.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this pivotal divisional showdown in the penultimate week of the regular season.
Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Packers +1 (-112)
- Vikings -1 (-108)
Moneyline
- Packers -108
- Vikings -112
Total
- 48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Packers vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Packers record: 11-4
- Vikings record: 13-2
Packers vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- Packers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Packers' last seven games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Packers' last 10 games in Minnesota
- Packers are 17-3 straight up in their last 20 games played in December
- Vikings are 10-4-1 ATS this season
- Vikings have won eight straight games
- The OVER is 7-2 in the last nine meetings between these teams
Packers vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Christian Watson, WR - Questionable
- Quay Walker, LB - Questionable
- Javon Bullard, S - Questionable
- Evan Williams, S - Doubtful
- Jaire Alexander, CB - Questionable
Vikings Injury Report
- Ivan Pace Jr., LB - IR-R
- Jalen Redmond, DT - Questionable
- Fabian Moreau, CB - Questionable
- Harrison Smith, S - Questionable
Packers vs. Vikings Key Players to Watch
Green Bay Packers
Tucker Kraft: Tucker Kraft may be the most underrated tight end in the league. He leads the Packers in receiving touchdowns with seven while also ranking second in receptions (44) and third in receiving yards (618). Keep an eye on him as the Packers make their postseason push.
Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold: The Vikings' quarterback has been one of the most fascinating players to watch in the NFL this season. The former draft "bust" was meant as a bridge quarterback for this team after they drafted J.J. McCarthy, but he has completely revitalized his career and is making a convincing argument he's a franchise quarterback. People continue to expect him to regress but the regression may not come. He continues to impress every week and has been a huge reason the Vikings have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Packers vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the Packers to win as small underdogs:
Momentum is a real thing and the Packers seem to be playing their best football of the season. Teams getting better as the season goes on is a sign of a great coach and that's supported by Matt LaFleaur's 20-3 record as head coach of the Packers in December.
After their recent surge of fantastic football, the Packers now rank second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play. The Vikings, while continuing to win, have fallen to 11th in that stat and 21st over their last three games. The underlying numbers show that despite both teams continuing to stack up wins, it's the Packers who have been playing better football of late.
I'll take Green Bay to get the job done as a slight underdog.
Pick: Packers -108
