Packers Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Is It Time for Green Bay to Take Next Step?)
The Packers are never out of the playoff conversation, but do they have what it takes to be a real contender in the NFC?
They haven’t won the NFC North since 2021, when Rodgers was still on the team. With Jordan Love, they’ve made the playoffs in both of the last two years and have been progressive in the wins column, going from eight to nine and 11.
In 2025, they are nearly a coin flip on either side of their win total. Let’s examine the Packers a bit closer.
Green Bay Packers 2025 Win Total
- Over 9.5 (+105)
- Under 9.5 (-125)
Packers Face Uphill Battle in Deep NFC North With Schedule and Roster Concerns
The Packers have a 9.5 win total projection for 2025, but betting markets and analysis suggest serious downside risk. While the Packers have enjoyed remarkable stability for a few generations, it may be time for them to head toward regression with the days of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers long gone.
Under head coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay has had just one losing season in six years, but that success could be harder to sustain this time around. Every other team in the NFC North improved in the offseason, while the Packers largely stood pat — and in a division that’s arguably the deepest in the NFL, staying stagnant could be costly.
Love has shown flashes through the last few years, but the lack of meaningful upgrades around him could be a red flag, and I wouldn’t be shocked if we’ve seen the best of him. While the roster is still solid enough on paper, I’d argue it arguably ranks fourth-best in its division, with the Bears projected to be a wild-card threat this season.
Green Bay also faces the NFL’s 10th-toughest slate in 2025. Their +260 odds to win the division suggest the market still respects them, but there may be a disconnect between those odds and the actual strength of the team compared to its rivals.
This is still a sound team, just not a sexy one. A late-season run into the playoffs remains in play, but the upside is not worth chasing at current odds. If you are interested in the Packers' win total, the sharper position may be to expect some regression and bet the Packers to come up short.
