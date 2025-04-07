Padres vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 7
The San Diego Padres are off to a fast start this season, winning eight of their first 10 games while posting a plus-18 run differential.
On Monday, San Diego hits the road to play the A’s, who are 4-6 through 10 games and set as underdogs at home.
Both teams will have their Opening Day starter on the mound, as Luis Severino gets the ball for Oakland and Michael King toes the rubber for the Padres – a battle between two former New York Yankees!
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this West Coast clash on Monday night.
Padres vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+110)
- A’s +1.5 (-130)
Moneyline
- Padres: -155
- A’s: +130
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Padres vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Padres: Michael King (1-0, 3.52 ERA)
- A’s: Luis Severino (0-1, 3.75 ERA)
Padres vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 7
- Time: 10:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA and SDPA
- Padres record: 8-2
- A’s record: 4-6
Padres vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Luis Severino OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-140)
This season, Luis Severino has walked seven batters in 12 innings of work, allowing at least three free passes in each of his starts.
Now, he takes on a San Diego team that is very solid at the plate so far this season, ranking 10th in walks, third in batting average, and ninth in OPS. Oh, and the Padres strike out just 6.3 times per game – the best mark in MLB.
Severino’s control issues aren’t new – he’s averaged over 3.0 walks per nine innings in each of the last two seasons, allowing 60 free passes in 2024. He’s also just in the 27th percentile in walk percentage among all pitchers in the 2025 season.
I’ll fade him in this market on Monday.
Padres vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
I’m gladly going to take advantage of getting this red-hot San Diego team at -155 on the road to win with King on the mound.
After a rough outing to open the season against the Atlanta Braves, King spun an 11-strikeout, two-hit gem in a win over the Cleveland Guardians in his last outing.
Meanwhile, the A’s have lost both of Severino’s starts, and he was tagged for six runs (five earned) in his last appearance.
There’s also a massive difference when it comes to these bullpens, which is where the game may eventually be decided. The A’s are 27th in MLB in bullpen ERA (6.40) this season while the Padres are No. 2 with a 1.66 ERA.
This is an easy bet with the A’s under .500 once again.
Pick: Padres Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
