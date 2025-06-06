Padres vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 6
The Brewers open a three-game home series against the Padres on Friday at American Family Field. They’re still 5 ½ games back in the NL Central despite a 9-1 run in their last 10 games.
San Diego just dropped a series to San Fransisco, but are pushing the Dodgers for the AL West lead only two games back.
The pitching matchup features Brewers rookie Chad Patrick (3-4, 2.97 ERA) facing off against Padres right-hander Randy Vásquez (3-4, 3.99 ERA). Patrick has been a standout in his debut season, showcasing a strong arsenal and excellent command. Vásquez has delivered sound numbers, but his expected metrics suggest he’s been vulnerable and is due for some rougher outings once he’s exposed.
Let’s break down the lines for this matchup on Friday evening.
Padres vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-160)
- Brewers -1.5 (+132)
Moneyline
- Padres (+126)
- Brewers (-148)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-115)
- Under 8.5 (-105)
Padres vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.99 ERA)
- Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-4, 2.97 ERA)
Padres vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Wisconsin, Padres.TV
- Padres Record: 35-26
- Brewers Record: 34-29
Padres vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jackson Chourio Under 0.5 Hits (+200 at BetMGM)
Chourio has cooled down a bit since his breakout rookie campaign last year, now slashing a .260/.286/.446 line. Why I’m especially fading him is his struggles at American Family Field; he’s hitting .209/.240/.383 there. Chourio is 0-for-2 against Vasquez in his career and is hitting .213 against right-handed pitching in 2025. Vasquez’s icy Statcast profile makes this an obvious risk, but the value is there given Chourio’s splits trouble.
Padres vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Although he has been hit hard at points this season with a concerning fly-ball profile, Brewers rookie Chad Patrick has impressed above expectations with strong pitch metrics: his pitching run value ranks in the top 85 percentile. He’ll face a slumping Padres offense that has struggled against right-handed pitching lately, batting .226 over the last couple of weeks.
On the other side, Padres starter Randy Vasquez has seen declining velocity and is in the blue across every advanced metric in his Statcast profile, but the Brewers also rank near the bottom in production versus righties. I’m looking toward both bullpens (Padres rank No. 3 with 3.10 ERA and Brewers own 2.63 ERA in their 9-1 run) that are well-rested and capable of keeping things under control.
Pick: Under 8.5 (-105 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.