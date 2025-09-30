Padres vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NL Wild Card Game 2
The San Diego Padres scored first, but it was the Chicago Cubs who came away victorious in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series.
Back-to-back home runs from Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly in the fifth inning put Chicago ahead for good in the 3-1 win.
It’s an interesting pitching matchup in Game 2 with Dylan Cease starting while the Cubs are using Andrew Kittredge as an opener, presumably before Shota Imanaga takes over.
Can the Cubs close it out in Game 2?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Cubs on Wednesday afternoon.
Padres vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+176)
- Cubs +1.5 (-215)
Moneyline
- Padres -104
- Cubs -112
Total
- 6.5 (Over -112/Under +100)
Padres vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Padres: Dylan Cease (8-12, 4.55 ERA)
- Cubs: Andrew Kittredge (4-3, 3.40 ERA)
Padres vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 1
- Time: 3:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Padres record: 90-72 (0-1)
- Cubs record: 92-70 (1-0
Padres vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Dylan Cease OVER 3.5 Hits Allowed (-142 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Dylan Cease has not had an enjoyable second season in San Diego. After finishing fourth in Cy Young voting thanks to a 3.47 ERA and 1.06 WHIP last year, his ERA went up over a full run to 4.55 with a WHIP of 1.32, and his record reflected that at 8-12.
Cease was particularly poor on the road, away from the pitcher-friendly Petco Park. He went just 1-9 on the road with a 5.58 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, allowing 76 hits and 54 runs (50 earned) in 80.2 innings.
The righthander allowed at least four hits in 26 of his 32 starts this season. He started once against the Cubs, allowing seven hits in 5.2 innings back in April.
Cease allowed Over 3.5 hits in each of his final seven starts, including on the road against the lowly White Sox and Rockies.
Padres vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
We’re getting a low total at 6.5 after a 3-1 final in Game 1, and I don’t think it should necessarily be that low.
Cease has an ERA fairly close to 6.5 on the road (5.58), and Shota Imanaga, who should take over after the opener, has allowed at least three runs in six straight starts, including eight runs on nine hits in 5.2 innings in his final outing against the Mets.
The wind may not be blowing out at Wrigley, but that won’t matter given the pitching matchup in Game 2. Both offenses know they’ll have to show up, and they will on Wednesday afternoon in Chicago.
Pick: Over 6.5 (-122 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Register with DraftKings today to get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by depositing and wagering just $5.