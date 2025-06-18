Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 18
The first two games of this series have made for some wacky outcomes as the Dodgers defeated the Padres 8-6 on Tuesday to go up 2-0 in the series.
It was a tense ballgame as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts got ejected after Fernando Tatis Jr. and Shohei Ohtani were both hit by pitches. Ohtani had a troublesome night as he struck out four times the day after making his Dodgers pitching debut.
The Padres are back to five games behind the Dodgers for the division lead.
In the third game of the four-game set on Wednesday, Stephen Kolek (3-2, 3.50 ERA) will face rookie Emmett Sheehan (0-0, –.-- ERA), who is making his debut back from Tommy John surgery.
Let’s take a look at what plays offer value and reason on the oddsboard between the Southern California division rivals.
Padres vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-120)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Padres (+166)
- Dodgers (-198)
Total
- Over 9.5 (-104)
- Under 9.5 (-118)
Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Padres: Stephen Kolek (3-2, 3.50 ERA)
- Dodgers: Emmett Sheehan (0-0, –.-- ERA)
Padres vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Padres TV Network
- Padres Record: 39-33
- Dodgers Record: 45-29
Padres vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Manny Machado Home Run (+320 at FanDuel)
Machado is batting .316 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs on the season, including a solo shot just two days ago off the Dodgers in their 6–3 win. He’s been especially explosive on the road, hitting eight of his 11 home runs and in away park play. He’s delivering exceptional power with a .560 SLG on the road and registering a barrel and hard-hit rate well above league average.
Dodgers rookie Sheehan has lacked a home-run limiter in rehab metrics, allowing 11 long balls last year and giving up six homers over just 60 innings at Double-A/Triple-A. Long relief is expected to be handled by Justin Wrobleski, who brings a career 2.37 HR/9 rate and has shown vulnerability to right-handed power in short stints. Any fly ball Machado lifts to right-center has a legitimate chance to carry the fence, making this spot ideal.
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
No need to break down the offenses here — we know that both lineups are explosive. Last week they combined for over 11 runs per game in the Dodgers series win. Pound for pound, this Dodgers team is better, but I’m skeptical of Sheehan and Wrobleski for the same reasons mentioned above. Kolek is reliable through five to six innings and has limited long balls — just two homers allowed in 46 frames. He has pitched shutout baseball in four of his eight starts while limiting hitters to an exceptional 0.97 home runs per nine frames. Add in a Dodgers bullpen that has slid to a 4.97 ERA in the month of June. Take the Padres to answer the back-to-back barn-burning losses at a bargain price.
Pick: Padres (+166 at FanDuel)
