Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for NLDS Game 1
National League West rivals meet in Los Angeles on Saturday night to start the National League Divisional Series.
The Padres disposed of the Braves in two straight games to set up a meeting against the World Series favorite Dodgers. San Diego will look to break through and flip the series quickly against the Dodgers with its ace on the mound in Dylan Cease, but can midseason acquisition Jack Flaherty hold up?
Here's the betting preview for Game 1.
Padres vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Padres: +1.5 (-182)
- Dodgers: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Padres: +120
- Dodgers: -142
Total: 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Padres vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 5th
- Game Time: 8:38 PM EST
- Venue: Dodgers Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Series Tied 0-0
Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
Padres: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA)
Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (6-2, 3.58 ERA)
Padres vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
San Diego Padres
Fernando Tatis Jr.: Tatis smoked a two-run home run in Game 1 to set the tone for the Padres in its two-game sweep of the Braves, setting up a showdown against the Dodgers in the NLDS. Tatis crushed a season-high seven home runs in September and it appears to be carrying over into October as well.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: The soon-to-be NL MVP has done quite well against the Padres this season, hitting .326 with a home run and 15 runs batted in. Can the first-ever play to have 50 homers and 50 stolen bases show out in his first-ever postseason game?
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Both teams are amongst the best in baseball when it comes to hitting both in the short and long term with the Dodgers and Padres each bolstering elite hitting metrics with sturdy pitching staffs.
However, I’m siding with the underdog Padres in Game 1 with Dylan Cease on the mound.
Cease has been on a tear since the All-Star break, posting a 2.66 ERA while maintaining elite strikeout metrics (89th percentile). The Dodgers have elite bats all over the lineup, but Cease’s ability to generate swings and misses is going to limit the ability of Los Angeles’ lineup.
Meanwhile, the San Diego offense is firing heading into the postseason while the Dodgers pitching staff has been scrambling amongst injury concerns.
I’ll take the plus money price tag in Game 1.
PICK: Padres ML (+120)
