Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for NLDS Game 2

Iain MacMillan

Oct 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) swings in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during game one of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business in Game 1 of their NLDS against the San Diego Padres, beating them by a score of 7-5 on Saturday night.

The two teams will play the second of two games in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The Dodgers will have a chance to take a commanding 2-0 series lead before they head to San Diego for Game 3 on Tuesday.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's matchup.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 Odds, Run Line, and Total for

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Padres +1.5 (-178)
  • Dodgers -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline

  • Padres +122
  • Dodgers -144

Total

  • OVER 8 (-115)
  • UNDER 8 (-105)

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 Starting Pitchers

  • San Diego: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA)
  • Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, October 6
  • Time: 8:03 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): FS1
  • Padres record: 93-69
  • Dodgers record: 98-64

Padres vs. Dodgers Players to Watch

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.: The Padres young star had a great Game 1, recording two hits and a walk while scoring two runs against the Dodgers. If San Diego wants to win this series, they need Tatis Jr., to continue to have performances like that while hopefully getting him some more support from the rest of the lineup.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani: Big players make big plays in big games and that's what happened in Game 1 with Shohei Ohtani. He hit a three-run home run in the second inning to immediately erase the 0-3 deficit the Dodgers found themselves in at the time. They're going to be tough to be if Ohtani stays hot throughout the postseason.

Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

Jack Flaherty hasn't had his best stuff since being acquired by the Dodgers midseason. He had a 2.95 ERA and 3.12 FIP in 18 starts with the Detroit Tigers but has racked up an ERA of 3.58 with a 4.16 FIP in 10 starts with the Dodgers. Their rotation has been the Dodgers' biggest weak point this season and there's a chance that's what's going to let them down in Game 2.

The Padres' have the offense to hang with the Dodgers in this game and if they can get some better pitching than they received in Game 1, there's no reason why they can't even up this series tonight.

I'm going to back the Padres as underdogs in this one.

Pick: Padres +122

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

