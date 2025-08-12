Padres vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 12
The San Diego Padres seized a 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants in Monday’s series opener, highlighted by Jake Cronenworth’s go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and Freddy Fermin’s two-run homer that put the game out of reach.
San Diego sits comfortably in second place in the NL West, riding a hot streak that has seen them win five of their last six games.
Meanwhile, the Giants linger just below .500 and are grappling with a three-game losing skid.
The Padres will turn to lefty Nestor Cortes (1-1, 7.11 ERA), who is still shaking off the rust from injury and trying to find his footing after a shaky debut with San Diego since coming over at the deadline.
The Giants counter with southpaw Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.85 ERA), whose strong veteran presence has consistently delivered quality starts this season but has shown signs of fatigue as the year progresses.
Padres vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+168)
- Giants +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline
- Padres (+100)
- Giants (-118)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-112)
- Under 8.5 (-108)
Padres vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Padres: Nestor Cortes (1-1, 7.11 ERA)
- Giants: Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.85 ERA)
Padres vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
- Time: 9:45 P.M. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Padres TV Network
- Padres Record: 67-52
- Giants Record: 59-60
Padres vs. Giants Prop Bet
- Manny Machado Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110 at FanDuel)
Machado is driving this offense. He is boasting a .491 slugging percentage and a .297 batting average that ranks 10th in the majors. Facing a left-handed pitcher in Ray, who has allowed several doubles and home runs to the Padres in their matchups this season, Machado’s chances of turning in extra-base production is optimal. Oracle Park’s dimensions are more pitcher-friendly, but it also favors hitters with gap power like Machado.
Padres vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
It’s not often the underdog is minus on the run line, but you can grab the Padres at even money after yesterday’s convincing decision. Let’s forget Cortes’s inflated ERA for the moment; San Diego’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, slashing a solid .277/.367/.407 over their last 14 games while the bullpen has retained its elite stature since the trade deadline.
The Giants have struggled mightily at home after playing the previous day, dropping their last 11 such instances. Back the better team with the better value.
Pick: Padres (+100 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.