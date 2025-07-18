Padres vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, July 18
The San Diego Padres are barely clinging to a wild-card spot in the National League, so they'll have to avoid any slumps in the second half of the season. They'll begin their post-All-Star Break action against the Washington Nationals on Friday night.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this National League showdown.
Padres vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+113)
- Nationals +1.5 (-137)
Moneyline
- Padres -149
- Nationals +122
Total
- Over 8 (-117)
- Under 8 (-104)
Padres vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Dylan Cease, RHP (3-9, 4.88 ERA)
- Washington: Michael Soroka, RHP (3-7, 5.35 ERA)
Padres vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 18
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, Padres Television Network Presented by UC San Diego Health
- Padres Record: 52-44
- Nationals Record: 38-58
Padres vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Michael Soroka UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130) via DraftKings
One of the biggest strengths of the Padres this season has been their ability not to strike out. They have a strikeout percentage of 18.9%, which is the third-lowest rate in the Majors this season. Tonight, they'll face Michael Soroka, who failed to reach five strikeouts in his latest start. I'll bet on him to fail to reach that number again tonight.
Padres vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
This is a tough matchup for the Nationals with Soroka on the mound. He has a 5.35 ERA on the season, and the Nationals don't have a good enough offense to give him the run support he needs to get the win tonight. Washington is just 22nd in the Majors in OPS this season at .700.
Instead, I'm going to back the team with the better offense and the better starting pitcher on the mound in Dylan Cease. Give me the Padres to get the win tonight.
Pick: Padres -149 via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!