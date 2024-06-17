Padres vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Monday, June 17
The Philadelphia Phillies have stumbled a bit of late, going just 5-5 in their last 10 games, but they still hold the top spot in the National League and are 8.0 games clear of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
They'll get their week started with a three-game home set against the San Diego Padres, who are desperately trying to get back into the mix. They currently sit one game under .500 at 37-38.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on Monday's National League showdown.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Rangers vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Spread
- Padres +1.5 (-130)
- Phillies -1.5 (+108)
Moneyline
- Padres +150
- Phillies -178
Total
- 9.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Padres vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Randy Vasquez (103, 4.93 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (3-3, 3.07 ERA)
Padres vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 17
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to watch (TV): NBCSP
- Padres record: 37-38
- Phillies record: 47-24
Padres vs. Phillies Key Players to Watch
San Diego Padres
Randy Vasquez: The Padres' starter has a sub-par ERA on the year of 4.93, but a 5.21 FIP and a 1.513 WHIP suggest further regression is coming for the righty. He needs to improve sooner rather than later or his metrics will start to fall even further. He has a tall order infront of him today in one of the most potent lineups in baseball.
Philadelphia Phillies
Trea Turner: The Phillies have activated Trea Turner from the 10-day injury list and is expected to return to their lineup tonight. The star shortstop has been sidelined since early may with a hamstring injury. He has batting an impressive .343 before hitting the IL.
Padres vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
The Phillies are rightfully favored in this spot and I still think there's more betting value to bet had on them at -178 odds. Trea Turner returning to the lineup should be able to give this Phillies' offense a much-needed boost after slumping, by their standards, over the past few weeks.
I have no doubt they'll be able to take advantage of the Padres rolling with Vasquez, whose already bad numbers will likely get worse. His underlying metrics suggest further regression for him in his second year in the Majors and an offense like the Phillies has the ability to eat him up.
Meanwhile, the Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez seems due for positive regression. His 3.07 ERA could be even better at this point of the season as his FIP sits at 2.58. He will be supported by the Phillies' bullpen today, which ranks third in the Majors in bullpen ERA over the last 30 days.
Sometimes the obvious bet is the right bet. I'll take the Phillies to get the job done at home.
Pick: Phillies -178
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!