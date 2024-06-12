Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Aaron Judge, Logan Webb Among Players to Target)
Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action gets started early, with the Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins kicking things off with a 1:10 p.m. EST start.
While I’m not targeting that game with my favorite prop plays for June 12, there still is an afternoon game – the Houston Astros vs. the San Francisco Giants – that I do believe is worth taking a look at.
That game features just one of three props to consider today, with red-hot New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge once again finding his way into our daily column.
Let’s examine each of these props, their odds, and the recent play of these stars to get our betting day rolling on Wednesday.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 12
- Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-120)
- Logan Webb OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-125)
- Walker Buehler OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+115)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-120)
There isn’t a hotter player in baseball than Aaron Judge, and it’s not really close.
Judge has cleared 1.5 total bases in 10 of his last 11 games, picking up multiple hits in eight of those contests, including four straight.
On the season, Judge has an absurd slash line of .309/.437/.712 with a league-leading 25 home runs after he hit another on Tuesday night.
He now gets a crack at Royals opener Dan Altavilla before Kansas City’s bullpen (4.25 ERA) likely takes over for most of the game.
Judge doesn’t need to get multiple hits to clear this prop, as he leads MLB in extra-base hits so far in 2024. He’s a must-bet during this hot streak, which has honestly been since the beginning of May.
Logan Webb OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-125)
Giants starter Logan Webb has a tough matchup against the Houston Astros, who strikeout the second-fewest times per game in MLB, but I still like the OVER for his K’s prop on Wednesday.
Webb has cleared 4.5 punchouts in all seven of his starts since the beginning of May, and while the Astros don’t strikeout a lot, they still average nearly seven per game.
That gives the Giants starter some breathing room, especially since he’s thrown seven innings in four of his last six starts.
Webb is only in the 38th percentile in strikeout percentage, but he does get a lot of players to chase, ranking in the 69th percentile in chase rate. He’s worth a shot in this prop given his recent hot stretch with the strikeout.
Walker Buehler OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+115)
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler has struggled in the 2024 season in his return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 4.82 ERA and 5.53 Fielding Independent Pitching across six starts.
In those six outings, Buehler has allowed at least three earned runs in five of them.
Now, he has to take on a solid Texas Rangers offense that is in the middle of the pack in Major League Baseball in several key statistical categories.
Buehler has a 1.46 WHIP on the season, which makes it tough for him to escape without allowing runs. Even though Buehler has only pitched six innings in two of his six starts, I still think he’s in trouble against this Rangers squad.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.