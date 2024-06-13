Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bet on Loudes Gurriel Jr. to Have Big Day vs. Angels)
There are plenty of bettors who claim that the best value you can find betting on Major League Baseball is wagering on player props.
If you're one of those people, or if you just find them more fun than betting sides and totals, you've come to the right place. I've locked in three player props for Thursday's MLB action. Let's dive into them.
MLB Best Prop Bets Today
- Tanner Houck OVER 1.5 Walks (-105)
- Joe Ryan OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-118)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3+ total bases (+230)
Tanner Houck OVER 1.5 Walks (-105)
The Philadelphia Phillies have shown some great plate discipline over the past 30 days, ranking second in the Majors in walk percentage over that stretch. They've drawn a walk on 9.5% of their plate appearances.
Today, they'll face Red Sox starter, Tanner Houck, who has had some command issues at times this season. He has walked at least two batters in two of his last five starts. I'm going to bet on him to walk at least two batters again today against this Phillies lineup.
Joe Ryan OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-118)
The Oakland Athletics have taken over the Seattle Mariners as the team that has struck out the most this season. Over the last 30 days, the A's have a strikeout percentage of 28.4%, the worst mark in the Majors over that time frame by 1.8%.
Today, they face Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins who is striking out 9.7 batters per nine innings pitched including reaching eight strikeouts in two of his last three starts. I'm going to bet him to reach that mark again today.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3+ total bases (+230)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been on a hot streak for the Diamondbacks over the past month. During that span, he has a batting average of .280 while recording 26 hits including four doubles four home runs. Tonight, he and the Diamondbacks get to face some shaky pitchers for the Angels.
Griffin Canning (4.65 ERA) gets the start for Los Angeles and at some point, the Angels will have to turn to their bullpen that ranks in the bottom five in the Majors in bullpen ERA over the last 30 days.
At +230 odds, I'm taking a shot on Gurriel Jr. to have a big game tonight and record at least three total bases.
