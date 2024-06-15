Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bet on Ty Blach Against Pirates' Bats)
If you're a fan of betting MLB player props instead of sides and totals, you've come to the right place.
If you haven't yet dabbled in the world of player props, let me introduce you to the possibilities. Here at Painting Corners, we break down our favorite prop bets for each day's baseball action.
I have three locked in for Saturday's 15-game slate. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Player Props Today
- Jose Quintana UNDER 3.5 strikeouts (-140)
- Ty Blach OVER 3.5 strikeouts (+125)
- Julio Rodriguez OVER 1.5 total bases (+130)
Padres vs. Mets Prop Bet
We're going to go ahead and fade the Mets' starting pitcher, Jose Quintana, today. He has a tough matchup ahead of him in the San Diego Padres who not only have produced runs at a high rate of late, but they've had supreme plate discipline as well.
Over the last 30 days, the Padres have the lowest strikeout rate in the Majors, striking out on just 15.7% of plate appearances. That's 1.7% better than the next best time.
We also have the added benefit that Quintana may not last long in this game. He has a 5.29 ERA and hasn't lasted longer than 4.0 innings in two straight starts.
Pick: Jose Quintana UNDER 3.5 strikeouts (-140)
Pirates vs. Rockies Prop Bet
The Pirates may be an exciting team to watch, but they've had a real issue with striking out lately. In fact, they have the second-highest strikeout rate amongst all teams over the last 30 days, striking out on 26.5% of their plate appearances.
Ty Blach of the Rockies isn't exactly known as a strikeout pitcher, but we've seen his strikeout rate improve in his last few starts, including a five-strikeout performance against Cleveland Guardians on May 29.
Pick: Ty Blach OVER 3.5 strikeouts (+125)
Rangers vs. Mariners Prop Bet
We're going to back Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners, who has had a great June so far, sporting a batting average of .265 and an on-base percentage of .346.
Seattle will face Nathan Eovaldi today and while that might scare you away from betting on any of the Mariners' bats, keep in mind the Rangers' bullpen has an ERA of 4.61 and an opponent's on-base percentage of .328.
If Rodriguez can record two bases in any fashion against them, we'll cash a plus-money winner.
Pick: Julio Rodriguez OVER 1.5 total bases (+130)
