Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (How to Bet on Freddy Peralta)
Saturday's MLB slate features plenty of intriguing matchups, setting up for different opportuinites in the player prop market.
Freddy Peralta has been pitching like an All-Star this season for the dominant Brewers, who top the NL Central, and I'm looking to back him in the player prop market on Saturday against the limited Tigers lineup.
The Nationals-Braves matchup on Saturday also sets up well for the rising star of the Washington rotation, MacKenzie Gore, who will look to keep rolling against a struggling Braves lineup.
Lastly, keep an eye on Tyler Anderson, who is likely due for a drop in production after a stellar, yet somewhat unsustainable, start to the year.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Saturday, June 8th
- MacKenzie Gore OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-120)
- Freddy Peralta OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-130)
- Tyler Anderson UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+102)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
MacKenzie Gore OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded
Gore has only cleared this mark in five of 12 starts this season, but that number has climbed up to three-of-six since the start of May. He is striking out a career best 27% of batters and has showcased improved command across his pitch arsenal.
He faces a Braves team that is out of sorts at the plate, hitting only .211 in the month of June, as the team struggles to adjust to life without Ronald Acuna Jr.
Gore is pitching at a high level, I'll buy into the ceiling on Saturday.
Freddy Peralta OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
Peralta has gone over this mark in nine of 12 starts this season, so this is far from a tough hill to climb.
It helps that Peralta is facing a Tigers team that strikes out nearly 29% against right handed pitching this season and is bottom 10 in OPS as a whole.
Detroit won't provide much resistance against Peralta, who won't have any issues getting to his season long qutoa.
Tyler Anderson UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts
Anderson has gone over this mark in nine of 13 starts this season, so why am I going under?
This is strictly matchup based as the Astros tee off against left handed pitching, 11th in OPS, and have the fourth fewest strikeouts against southpaws despite ranking ninth in total at bats.
Anderson is a prime regression candidate, his 2.37 ERA is supported by a 4.49 xERA and he only strikes out 16% of batters he faces.
Houston may be set for a big night at the plate, and the team's sound plate discipline makes me bullish the team can keep Anderson under his season long mark.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
