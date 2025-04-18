Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Austin Riley, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and MacKenzie Gore)
The MLB season marches on and we have plenty of games to bet on Friday.
Whether or not you're a seasoned player prop bettor or if you're looking to dip your toe into the prop market for the first time, you've come to the right place. I have three prop bets I'm targeting for Friday night's action. Let's dive into it.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Austin Riley OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-105) via Caesars
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-105) via DraftKings
- MacKenzie Gore OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-130) via BetMGM
Austin Riley OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-105)
Austin Riley has got off to a hot start to his season. He's batting .284 and has recorded 2+ hits in seven of his last nine to starts. For this bet to hit, he just needs to record two bases, easily achievable if he keeps up this level of play.
He'll face Chris Paddack of the Twins, who has a WHIP OF 1.865 to start the season, allowing 15 hits in 12.1 innings pitched. That could lead to Riley having a big game.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-105)
No team has drawn fewer walks than the Texas Rangers. They've drawn a walk on just 6.1% of their plate appearances, which is 0.6% lower than any other team in Majors. Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Texas Rangers tonight and he's been fantastic through his first four starts, allowing only 2.9 walks per nine innings pitched.
MacKenzie Gore OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-130)
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. We're going back to the well by betting the OVER on the strikeout total of whatever pitcher is facing the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies strikeout on 29.6% of their plate appearances, which is 2.9% higher than any other team in the Majors. Mackenzie Gore gets the start for the Nationals against the Rockies tonight. He has reached 7+ strikeouts in three of his four starts this season.
