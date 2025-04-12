Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Brooks Baldwin, Kyle Hart, and Chad Patrick)
Strap in and get ready for a loaded slate of MLB games set to take place on Saturday. If you're a prop bettor, you've come to the right place. There are two pitchers and a batter I'm targeting in the prop market today.
Let's dive into my plays.
Top MLB Player Props Today
- Brooks Baldwin OVER 0.5 Hits (-160) via Caesars
- Kyle Hart OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130) via BetMGM
- Chad Patrick UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-105) via BetMGM
Brooks Baldwin OVER 0.5 Hits (-160)
Brooks Baldwin has gotten off to a solid start to his 2025 season, recording nine hits in 38 at-bats. I'm going to bank on him recording at least one hit today when he and the White Sox take on the Boston Red Sox. Richard Fitts gets the start for the Bo Sox today, and he's already allowed 9.0 hits per nine innings pitched this season.
Kyle Hart OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)
A solid strategy to start the MLB season may just be to take the OVER on strikeouts for whichever pitcher is facing the Colorado Rockies on any given day. The Rockies have a strikeout rate of 29.4%, which is 3.9% higher than any other team in the Majors. This bet worked for us yesterday when Nick Pivetta flew over his strikeout total, recording 10.
Let's try to utilize the same strategy tonight in another game between the Rockies and Padres.
Chad Patrick UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-105)
The Arizona Diamondbacks lead the Majors in strikeout rate, striking out on just 17.1% of their plate appearances, which is 0.5% better than any other team. Chad Patrick of the Milwaukee Brewers will get the start against them tonight, and he's recorded 10 strikeouts across 11.0 innings this season. Now that he has to face a disciplined team in the Diamondbacks, I have no faith in his ability to record four or more strikeouts.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
